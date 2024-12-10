Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, a fighting game adapting the events of the beloved manga/anime series, has been banned in Australia by the Australian Classification Board for its depiction of “implied sexual violence.” It appears the game will not be available for release locally, or that Arc System Works will be required to censor the game to release it in the country.

The banning was recent spotted by Polygon, although it appears the ACB handed down its decision in late November. An inquiry revealed the upcoming Hunter x Hunter adaptation has specifically been banned for “a scene of a visual depiction of implied sexual violence, where an adult male exposes himself to persons under the age of 18 years.”

“The Board noted in its report that the implied sexual violence is implicitly condoned as appropriate due to a lack of resolution of the act through the game’s narrative and that it is not justified by context,” a spokesperson told Polygon. “Implied sexual violence that is visually depicted, interactive, not justified by context, or related to incentives or rewards is not permitted.”

This isn’t the first time video games have been banned for similar depictions. In 2021, Mary Skelter: Finale was also banned for “sexual activity involving a person who is, or appears to be, a child under 18.” Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition was banned in 2022, for similar reasons.

The ACB typically takes a very strict stance against any implied or depicted sexual activity related to characters who are or appear to be minors, with immediate bans handed down if this content is not explicitly contextualised.

Per Polygon, the scene that got Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact banned in Australia may have been inspired by a sequence in the “Greed Island” arc of the manga and anime, in which “pervert” clown Hisoka flashes child main characters, Gon and Killua, while bathing.

In the context of the manga and anime, it’s an inconsequential gag scene played for laughs, but it’s been received very differently by the ACB. In handing down a ban, it has firmly stated the content is not appropriate for “general-accepted community standards” and so, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will not be available for purchase in Australia, unless changes are made.

For now, we await word from Arc System Works, as to whether the game will be modified for release in Australian markets, or whether its planned console launch will now be halted. Stay tuned for more.