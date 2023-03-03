Humble launches video game bundle for Turkey and Syria earthquake aid

Humble has launched a big new bundle to help support those who need aid in Turkey and Syria, following the major earthquake of February 2022 which claimed countless lives, and devastated the region. Hundreds of thousands of people are currently in need of support, for clothing, food, water, and shelter – and each Humble Bundle purchased will go towards this relief.
If the dire situation wasn’t enough to encourage charity by its own merit, the official Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle includes a number of big-name video games, with Gotham Knights being a flagship inclusion.
So far, AU $1,748,491 has been raised, with 100% of this money going towards organisations working in the region: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children.
You can contribute for just AU $43.45, with this minimum donation allowing you to claim Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner and Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition on PC, alongside 60+ other items. It’s not just video games included in the bundle – you can also grab select tabletop adventure books and comics (including the excellent Saga), donated by generous publishers and developers.
Here’s everything included in the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle.
Note: All video games included are redeemable on PC and/or Mac and Linux via Steam. Comics and other books are digital PDFs.
- Gotham Knights
- Ghostrunner
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Starfinder: Junker’s Delight
- Saga Vols. 1-10
- X-COM 2
- PAYDAY 2
- Ticket to Ride (Digital)
- Strange Brigade
- Euro Truck Simualtor 2
- Stick Fight
- Farming Simulator 17
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Pilgrims
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Into the Pit
- Worms Rumble
- Harmony’s Odyssey
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Armello
- Backbone
- 911 Operator
- 112 Operator
- Calico
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
- Zombie Drive HD Complete Edition
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Monaco
- Death Squared
- Lust from Beyond – M Edition
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Remnants of Naezith
- Planet TD
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
- XEL
- Little Orpheus
- Detached: Non-VR Edition
- Agent in Depth
- Lighthouse Keeper
- Hyper Gunsport
- Meow Express
- Arcade Spirits
- Non-Stop Raiders
- The Inner World
- The Amazing American Circus
- Soulblight
- Stacking
- Hack ‘n’ Slash
- MirrorMoon EP
- Cosmic Express
- Cris Tales
- Orbital Racer
- Symmetry Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
- Alchemist’s Castle
- Soul Searching
- Doughlings: Arcade
- Doughlings: Invasion
- Quadrata
- Rym 9000
- stikir
- Cats and the Other Lives
- Soulflow
- Izmir: An Independence Simulator
- Guns & Fishes
- Pill Baby
- Project CHemistry
- Pixross
- Frick, Inc
- Sunlight
Those wishing to contribute can do so on the Humble Bundle website. Beyond being an impressive collection of games well worth the price tag, the Earthquake Relief Bundle is an essential pack that will deliver much-needed aid to those continuing to suffer in Turkey and Syria.