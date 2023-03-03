Humble launches video game bundle for Turkey and Syria earthquake aid

Humble has launched a big new bundle to help support those who need aid in Turkey and Syria, following the major earthquake of February 2022 which claimed countless lives, and devastated the region. Hundreds of thousands of people are currently in need of support, for clothing, food, water, and shelter – and each Humble Bundle purchased will go towards this relief.

If the dire situation wasn’t enough to encourage charity by its own merit, the official Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle includes a number of big-name video games, with Gotham Knights being a flagship inclusion.

So far, AU $1,748,491 has been raised, with 100% of this money going towards organisations working in the region: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children.

You can contribute for just AU $43.45, with this minimum donation allowing you to claim Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner and Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition on PC, alongside 60+ other items. It’s not just video games included in the bundle – you can also grab select tabletop adventure books and comics (including the excellent Saga), donated by generous publishers and developers.

Here’s everything included in the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle.

Note: All video games included are redeemable on PC and/or Mac and Linux via Steam. Comics and other books are digital PDFs.

Gotham Knights

Ghostrunner

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Starfinder: Junker’s Delight

Saga Vols. 1-10

X-COM 2

PAYDAY 2

Ticket to Ride (Digital)

Strange Brigade

Euro Truck Simualtor 2

Stick Fight

Farming Simulator 17

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Pilgrims

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Into the Pit

Worms Rumble

Harmony’s Odyssey

Mount & Blade: Warband

Armello

Backbone

911 Operator

112 Operator

Calico

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

Zombie Drive HD Complete Edition

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Monaco

Death Squared

Lust from Beyond – M Edition

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Remnants of Naezith

Planet TD

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

XEL

Little Orpheus

Detached: Non-VR Edition

Agent in Depth

Lighthouse Keeper

Hyper Gunsport

Meow Express

Arcade Spirits

Non-Stop Raiders

The Inner World

The Amazing American Circus

Soulblight

Stacking

Hack ‘n’ Slash

MirrorMoon EP

Cosmic Express

Cris Tales

Orbital Racer

Symmetry Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Alchemist’s Castle

Soul Searching

Doughlings: Arcade

Doughlings: Invasion

Quadrata

Rym 9000

stikir

Cats and the Other Lives

Soulflow

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Guns & Fishes

Pill Baby

Project CHemistry

Pixross

Frick, Inc

Sunlight

Those wishing to contribute can do so on the Humble Bundle website. Beyond being an impressive collection of games well worth the price tag, the Earthquake Relief Bundle is an essential pack that will deliver much-needed aid to those continuing to suffer in Turkey and Syria.