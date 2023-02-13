Bungie has raised $200,000 for earthquake relief in Syria, Turkey

Bungie’s drive to raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria has already hit great heights, having raised US $200,000 in its first 24 hours. The campaign, kickstarted through the Bungie Foundation charity organisation, is seeking donations for Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee, with both organisations currently working to provide vital aid for those in need of assistance.

Everyone who donates above US $25 will also get the added bonus of the Compassion Concentric emblem, which can be attached to player profiles in Destiny 2. This will reflect the player’s charitable contribution, and joins other humanitarian emblems currently available for the game.

‘The Bungie community is truly world class and have the biggest hearts! Over $200,000 have been raised for the earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria! In just 24 hours!’ the Bungie Foundation’s Twitter account announced. ‘Thank you all for the generosity and support!’

Turkey and Syria have recorded a shocking death toll now in the 30,000s after both countries were rocked by a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Rescue efforts continue for those trapped under building rubble, with both Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee working in impacted regions. Funds will go towards these rescue operations, and to subsequent rebuilding efforts.

For those who wish to donate, the Bungie Foundation is still asking for support, and the campaign will likely be ongoing as Turkey and Syria begin assessing the damage.

Those who wish to donate directly to organisations working in the region can visit the websites of Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee.