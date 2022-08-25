News

Horizon Zero Dawn TV show being developed by Umbrella Academy alum

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has joined the Horizon adaptation.
26 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
horizon zero dawn tv show project

Screenshot: GamesHub

Netflix has revealed more about its upcoming slate of content – including the highly-anticipated Horizon adaptation, set to star Aloy and explore a brand new chapter in the game’s sweeping lore. According to Netflix, production on the series is already in the planning phases, with The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman working to develop the action.

While Blackman is still working on The Umbrella Academy, Netflix has also announced the next season of the show will be its last – likely freeing up the creator to work on Aloy’s epic tale.

‘Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world,’ Blackman said in the announcement. ‘Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion.’

Read: Every major video game adaptation in the works at Netflix

‘Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she’s the key to saving the world. Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers.’

While these teases don’t reveal much, they do confirm reports that Aloy is the central protagonist of the series. Journalist and frequent news leaker Jeff Grubb recently claimed the focus of the story will be split – that it will feature segments in the ‘present’ of Horizon, and also its long-ago past – but we’ll have to wait to see more of the project as Netflix continues development.

Given the scale of Horizon‘s world, it’s likely the Netflix TV adaptation will be several years away. The project is currently undated, although we can expect to hear more news and updates in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

