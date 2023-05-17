News

 > News > Culture

Horizon: Burning Shores vocalist suffering ‘hateful DMs’ from players

Julie Elven's music featured heavily in Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores chapter.
17 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
horizon forbidden west burning shores dlc how to access

Culture

Image: Guerrilla Games

Share Icon

Julie Elven, the award-winning musician who provided sweeping vocals for Horizon Forbidden West, has taken to Twitter to call out hateful abuse that has been thrown her way since Burning Shores launched in April 2023. For months, Elven has reportedly been sent a torrent of messages criticising her role in the game as Aloy’s ‘musical voice‘, and the positive LGBTQIA+ representation in the game.

According to Elven, messages range from ‘puking emojis’ to select voices rallying against her, claiming she ‘destroyed Horizon’ with ‘LGBTQ propaganda’ and stating that ‘God won’t forgive [her]’. These comments reflect recent review-bombing attempts by segments of the gaming audience, who are seemingly offended by the Burning Shores revelation that Aloy is romantically interested in women.

‘The positive comments and influx of love absolutely outweigh the negative ones, but the continuous hateful DMs show how much still needs to change,’ Elven said. ‘Love is love. Story-wise, this scene [between Aloy and Seyka] made so much sense and I continue to stand with Guerrilla and am proud to be a part of it.’

Elvin’s vocals can be heard during the final, tension-filled encounter between Aloy and her companion Seyka, which can become romantic, should players initiate the conversation. To be clear, this scene is totally optional and driven by player choice – yet some have taken offence at its inclusion.

Read: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was always going to be a love story

‘This is not about DMs where people express that they didn’t like the story – it’s about the absolutely hateful messages,’ Elven explained. ‘I don’t feel too affected by them (and can’t take them seriously or personally tbh), but it’s a reminder how much still needs to change!’

The overwhelming negativity, which has seemingly impacted the game’s development team directly, recently led Metacritic to announce future improvements to its moderation systems. In late April 2023, the company acknowledged the impact of hate on its platform, and stated it was in the process of evolving its tools to introduce stricter bounds for leaving comments.

On social media, this hatred is much harder to moderate, as users can share whatever sentiment they’d like without fear of reprisal. Recent changes on Twitter have also made it much easier for these hateful comments to surface, with a combination of lax moderation, and prioritisation of comments from those who pay for Twitter Blue, contributing to a toxic atmosphere.

As Elven says, this continuous, hateful abuse reveals that much needs to change in social and online spaces, particularly as companies like Guerrilla take bold strides towards representing LGBTQIA+ relationships positively in video games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Game Development Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - Australian price and release date announced

The ROG Ally has been priced in Australia and New Zealand, where the Steam Deck is not officially available.

Edmond Tran
ASUS ROG Ally Specifications
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - US and UK price and release date announced

The ASUS ROG Ally will be an affordable Steam Deck competitor when it launches in June 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Ubisoft
?>
News

Assassin's Creed developers to reach 2,800 as Ubisoft focuses on big brands

Ubisoft's FY23 financial report sees the company doubling down on large and live-service games moving forward.

Edmond Tran
cassette beasts xbox game pass games may 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two games for May 2023 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in May 2023, with flagship titles like FIFA 23 and Chicory.

Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard cade
?>
News

Overwatch 2: PvE Hero Mode is cancelled after long delay

Overwatch 2 was previously defined by its upcoming PvE Hero Mode, which aimed to transform gameplay.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login