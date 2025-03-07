Hand of Fate spin-off ‘Hordes of Fate’ announced

Spitfire Interactive, the studio formed of veterans from Defiant Development, has announced its next game, Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure. This is a spin-off from popular deckbuilder Hand of Fate, with elements of the auto-shooter genre guiding the adventure.

Here, you’ll be facing off against hordes of roaming monsters in swarming battlefields, with card draw determining events, upgrades, and enhancements to keep you swinging. As you advance, you’ll unlock new heroes for your battles, and gather more powerful cards to push back the forces of evil.

For those who played Hand of Fate, there’s plenty familiar in this game’s artistic style – you can also unlock heroes directly from the Hand of Fate universe – although there’s neat-looking twists to the gameplay formula.

Here’s the official description, per Spitfire Interactive:

“Build your deck, bring it to life, and hope to survive in this bullet heaven auto shooter. Choose your hero, your weapons and encounter cards, and embark on a series of escalating challenges against hordes of foes to help restore the Dealer’s dominion over his court, one card at a time.”

“Hand of Fate set the standard for deckbuilding roguelikes in 2016, and now we’re allowing you to build your own auto shooter.”

As you travel through Hordes of Fate, you’ll encounter a range of quests and challenges, determined by your deck, and these will shape your fate as you run through enemy lines. As noted, you’ll be building your own runs from this deck, with gameplay evolving “based on the cards dealt, and the choices you make.”

You won’t be able to rely on these cards to save you, though. Per gameplay footage, combat will require quick thinking, and constant swinging. Enemies advance on you rapidly, and if you let the hordes grow too quickly, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a wall of monsters.

Those keen to jump into the action for themselves will need to stay patient. As announced, Hordes of Fate is set to launch around Q3 2025. To stay up to date with the latest developments, you can join the official Defiant / Spitfire Interactive Discord.