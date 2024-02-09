Homeworld 3 delayed to May 2024

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have announced another delay for upcoming space strategy game Homeworld 3, pushing its release to 13 May 2024. It’s the latest in a long line of delays for the highly-anticipated title, which had originally been set to launch way back in 2022.

Per the new delay announcement, an additional two months is required to polish the game and address feedback from a recent player test which revealed some needed “final tweaks” to ensure the best possible launch.

“Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment,” Gearbox and Blackbird said in a joint message.

“We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organisations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspectives that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible. ”

“After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve. To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next instalment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress. ”

To underline the length of time franchise fans have been waiting, Homeworld 3‘s predecessor launched way back in 2003. While the upcoming sequel was only confirmed to be in development in 2019 – as part of 20th anniversary celebrations for Homeworld – it’s fair to say it’s been a significant wait for the game.

Given Homeworld 3‘s latest delay was a result of player testing and a robust demo phase, it does appear the game is now heading towards completion at a rapid pace – although players should stay patient as Blackbird Interactive continues to hone the experience, and polish its rougher edges. After more than a decade, another two month delay is only a drop in the pond. Stay tuned for more updates on Homeworld 3.