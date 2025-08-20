It finally feels like the wait might be shifting gears. Team Cherry, the studio behind one of the most beloved indie games of all time, has revealed that they’re preparing a special Hollow Knight Silksong update this week.

The announcement is expected on Thursday, August 21, and while the developers have made it clear this won’t include a Hollow Knight release date, fans are already buzzing at the chance to finally get something new on the sequel that’s been in development limbo for what feels like forever.

For those who’ve been following this saga closely, Silksong has been the great “what if” of indie gaming. Originally announced as a DLC that ballooned into a full-fledged sequel, the project has lived in the shadows for years.

Every showcase, every event, and every insider hint has been met with anticipation, only for the silence to stretch on. That’s why even a modest reveal is enough to turn heads now.

It’s also a reminder of just how special Hollow Knight was. The original carved out a legacy through tight gameplay, rich worldbuilding, and a haunting atmosphere that rivaled many AAA productions.

Silksong carries the burden of expectation not just because of its pedigree, but because it’s been positioned as the next chapter in a genre-defining story. Fans don’t just want more Hollow Knight, they want proof that Team Cherry can evolve the formula without losing what made it magical.

And maybe that’s why August 21’s announcement matters more than the studio’s wording suggests. Even without a release date, a new look or detail could be the spark that reignites full-blown hype, especially for Nintendo Switch 2 players.

Hollow Knight Silksong Update

Timing is everything in game marketing, and Team Cherry’s decision to finally speak up hints at confidence. For months, speculation around Silksong’s status ranged from development struggles to outright cancellation theories. This announcement shows the game is alive and well, and the team is ready to show progress.

It hasn’t stopped Silksong from becoming Steam’s most wishlisted game of 2025.

Even if it’s just another trailer or gameplay snippet, this is a chance for fans to see the project’s current shape. Has the art evolved? Are the mechanics refined? Even the smallest updates could reignite conversations across the gaming community.

The Long Shadow of Hollow Knight

Released in 2017, Hollow Knight quickly became a benchmark for Metroidvania design, praised for its fluid controls, challenging combat, and eerie yet beautiful setting of Hallownest. That legacy casts a long shadow over Silksong.

For Team Cherry, living up to those expectations isn’t easy. Every pixel, every frame of animation, will be dissected by a passionate fanbase. That pressure may be part of why development has taken so long, but it also sets the stage for Silksong to be one of the most anticipated indie sequels in history.

What We Could See on August 21

Speculation is running wild, but there are a few things players are hoping for when the announcement drops. A detailed gameplay showcase would be the most obvious, giving Hornet’s mechanics the spotlight. We might also get more insight into the game’s setting, which promises to expand beyond the claustrophobic tunnels of the original.

There’s also the possibility of story teases. Silksong’s narrative is shrouded in mystery, and even a hint could keep the fanbase buzzing for months. And while Team Cherry says no release date, a release window or confirmation of platforms could sneak in.

Patience Rewarded?

The years of waiting have been brutal, but this week feels like the first tangible step toward Silksong’s eventual release. It’s not the end of the wait, but it’s a milestone worth celebrating. Hollow Knight didn’t just become a cult hit by accident; it earned its place among the greats through painstaking design and relentless polish. If Team Cherry is taking their time again, chances are they’re aiming for nothing less than brilliance.

For now, all eyes are on Thursday. Whether it’s a big gameplay reveal or a small progress update, it will finally give fans something real to cling to. And when you’ve been waiting this long, even the smallest light at the end of the tunnel feels like a victory.