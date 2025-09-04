News > News > PlayStation

Ultrawide Support & Massive Soundtrack for Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed Ahead of Launch

4 Sep 2025 9:59
Cedric Gossling
The Hollow Knight Silksong soundtrack has been revealed, with Team Cherry hard at work to fuel the hype of release even more.

Silksong is already Steam’s most wish-listed game of 2025, but the developer are drip-feeding details about their upcoming title to further fuel the anticipation.

Ahead of the Hollow Knight release date on September 4, the studio also revealed that the long-awaited sequel will ship with native ultrawide monitor support on PC.

What caught the attention even more however, is the soundtrack. If you thought the original game’s was a blast, wait until you hear the new melodic outing of Hollow Knight, which is shaping up to be nearly double the size of the original.

Hollow Knight Silksong Ultrawide Support

For anyone who has given into the craze of ultrawide or curved monitors, the 21:9 upgrade for Hollow Knight Silksong is a welcomed update.

In this instance, the ultrawide support announced for the game isn’t just an immersion booster; it’s an honest game changer, since you’ll be able to make out traps and enemies much sooner.

Hollow Knight was a game built around tight combat and platforming precision; its successor will be to be no different.

This obvious upgrade isn’t just about pretty visuals, it literally let’s you see more of the battlefield, inadvertently helping you read enemy patterns and prepare you for what’s ahead that bit earlier. 

Hollow Knight Silksong Soundtrack

The other big headline is that Silksong’s soundtrack will be nearly twice the length of the original. Christopher Larkin, the composer behind the first game’s iconic score, has returned to deliver an even more ambitious set of tracks.

That’s significant not just in size but in scope. The original Hollow Knight soundtrack was lauded for its ability to set tone and mood, from the melancholy echoes of the Forgotten Crossroads to the soaring strains of boss fights.

Doubling that output means Silksong is audibly building a world with new biomes, new themes, and likely some of the most memorable music in indie gaming to date.

