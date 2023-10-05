News

 > News > Mobile

Hitman: Blood Money is getting an enhanced handheld port

Hitman: Blood Money is returning with an array of new features and UI improvements.
5 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
hitman blood money reprisal

Nintendo

Image: IO Interactive

Share Icon

Hitman: Blood Money, IO Interactive’s award-winning 2006 stealth adventure, is getting an enhanced port for Nintendo Switch and mobile (iOS, Android) devices, with an array of new tweaks and improvements for a streamlined experience.

Subtitled ‘Reprisal‘, the new release will include a dynamic mini-map, Instinct Mode to track targets and objectives, and a range of other gameplay enhancements for a more modern feel. As with the original game, it will include twelve major sandbox missions, each allowing you to travel as assassin extraordinaire Agent 47, as he works his way through Paris, New Orleans, and beyond.

Here’s the game’s official description, per port developer Feral Interactive:

Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player. Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an ‘unfortunate accident’, a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making…”

And here’s a first look at the upgrade, via YouTube.

Read: Hitman’s IO Interactive is developing a high fantasy MMO

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal does not have a firm release date currently, however it’s expected to launch for iOS and Android devices in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere], with a Switch release to follow in Winter [also Northern Hemisphere].

For anyone who missed the original release of this game, it’s certainly worth revisiting. When it launched in 2006, it was a groundbreaking title, and one that paved the way for the stealth and adventure of the modern Hitman trilogy.

Feral Interactive has stated that Reprisal has been designed with fresh audiences in mind, with an array of improvements to streamlined the game’s more dated elements. On mobile, it will have a fully customisable touchscreen interface, as well as controller and keyboard, and mouse support, to ensure the best experience possible. It’s likely the Switch version will feature similarly useful enhancements.

Stay tuned for more details about this upcoming release.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
hyenas game sega creative assembly
?>
News

Sega's cancelled Hyenas was reportedly its "biggest budget game ever"

A new report has alleged Hyenas may have been the biggest budget Sega title ever.

Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 season of blood
?>
News

Diablo 4: Season of Blood will see players transformed into vampires

Diablo 4 kicks off its second season in October 2023.

Leah J. Williams
zelda tears of the kingdom man ad
?>
News

New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ad brings back iconic Sad Adult Man

A sequel advertisement for Tears of the Kingdom shows a lighter side of gaming as an adult.

Leah J. Williams
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022
?>
News

Keywords Studios reportedly lays off unionised developers working on Dragon Age

BioWare itself is also reportedly dealing with severance grievances from earlier in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
ubisoft execs arrested allegations
?>
News

Former Ubisoft execs reportedly arrested over sexual misconduct allegations

French police have reportedly arrested five former Ubisoft employees in connection with sexual harassment allegations dating back to 2020.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login