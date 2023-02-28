News

 > News > PC

Hitman’s IO Interactive is developing a high fantasy MMO

IO Interactive is branching out into the world of fantasy for its latest project.
1 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
io interactive online fantasy rpg game

PC

Image: IO Interactive

Share Icon

Fresh off re-launching the modern Hitman trilogy as a complete experience known as ‘World of Assassination‘, studio IO Interactive has announced yet another surprise: it’s now working on a major online fantasy RPG with a unique mythos. After years of developing within the action genre, IO is now branching out with a view to expand its creativity and capabilities.

‘We are embarking on a new adventure,’ IO Interactive announced on its website. ‘ One that expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense, our identity. We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.’

According to IOI, the studio’s roots were formed by the fantasy genre, with books like Fighting Fantasy encouraging developers to pursue creative careers. Many began their creative journey as dungeon master storytellers, and participants in sweeping tabletop adventures.

Read: Tabletop gaming is adopting digital tools for a brighter future

‘For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, building a world together, and a shared goal in creating a great game experience,’ IOI said. ‘This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts – is what inspires us. It inspires the fantasy world we are building – and it inspires how we build it.’

Going forward, developers from IOI Copenhagen, Malmö and Barcelona will work together to create the studio’s vision for an online fantasy world that brings players together. While the game is only in its infancy, it’s clear developers are excited about this new direction, and about the potential of creating an original tale that differs vastly from other IOI experiences.

‘Project Fantasy’ is currently untitled, but it is now in development alongside other IOI Interactive games, including a mystery James Bond adventure known as ‘Project 007’.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
diablo 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

How to play Diablo 4 in Early Access in March 2023

Diablo IV is hitting beta Early Access in March 2023. Here's when you can jump into the game.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 screenshot
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 will be a PS5 exclusive for longer than expected

Despite reports to the contrary, Final Fantasy 16 will be a PS5 exclusive for longer than six months.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox phil spencer activision blizzard
?>
News

Phil Spencer defends Xbox ambitions following EU hearing

Microsoft Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer, has reassured everyone that 'Xbox will exist' even if its Activision Blizzard deal collapses.

Leah J. Williams
cluedo game apple arcade march 2023
?>
News

Apple Arcade: Every game launching in March 2023

Here's everything launching on Apple Arcade in March 2023.

Leah J. Williams
forspoken square enix luminous productions
?>
News

Forspoken studio Luminous Productions to merge with Square Enix

Luminous Productions will cease to exist in May 2023, as the company merges with Square Enix.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login