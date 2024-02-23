Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets a brand new region in latest update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its fifth major content update on 23 February 2024 – and this time, a whole new region will debut. As detailed, players will be able to discover Merry Meadow once the new update lands, with this region being filled with flowers, cosy cottages, and a number of hidden secrets, including a new friend known as Wish me mell.

Wish me mell is a relatively new Sanrio character who resembles a fluffy bunny. She first debuted in 2011, and while she’s largely flown under the radar, she’ll certainly be an adorable addition to life on Friendship Island. According to details revealed by Sunblink, players will need to “work” to find her and earn her trust, but they’ll be rewarded for spending the time.

Elsewhere in Merry Meadow, players will also be able to spend time growing their own special gardens with a new flower planting system. By perfecting the art of flower planting, you’ll be able to uncover rare and special varieties, and eventually bring more life and colour to the meadow.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure developers talk Big Challenges and Big Success

In addition to the debut of Merry Meadow, the latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update will also introduce a range of new activities. During the Springtime Celebration event (2 March – 14 April) players will be able to collect special petals around their island, and exchange them for Japan-inspired decor and fashion.

There will also be new plot threads to untangle as the story of Island Adventure continues to grow. Players will be able to create a “cosy den” on Icy Peak in this leg of the journey, while working to complete other quests, and restore the Island Spirit.

The latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update should be available for download (either manual or automatic) on 23 February 2024. Keep an eye out for the upcoming drop.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.