News

 > News > Mobile

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets a brand new region in latest update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its fifth major content update on 23 February.
23 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure merry meadow

Mobile

Image: Sunblink

Share Icon

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its fifth major content update on 23 February 2024 – and this time, a whole new region will debut. As detailed, players will be able to discover Merry Meadow once the new update lands, with this region being filled with flowers, cosy cottages, and a number of hidden secrets, including a new friend known as Wish me mell.

Wish me mell is a relatively new Sanrio character who resembles a fluffy bunny. She first debuted in 2011, and while she’s largely flown under the radar, she’ll certainly be an adorable addition to life on Friendship Island. According to details revealed by Sunblink, players will need to “work” to find her and earn her trust, but they’ll be rewarded for spending the time.

Elsewhere in Merry Meadow, players will also be able to spend time growing their own special gardens with a new flower planting system. By perfecting the art of flower planting, you’ll be able to uncover rare and special varieties, and eventually bring more life and colour to the meadow.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure developers talk Big Challenges and Big Success

In addition to the debut of Merry Meadow, the latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update will also introduce a range of new activities. During the Springtime Celebration event (2 March 14 April) players will be able to collect special petals around their island, and exchange them for Japan-inspired decor and fashion.

There will also be new plot threads to untangle as the story of Island Adventure continues to grow. Players will be able to create a “cosy den” on Icy Peak in this leg of the journey, while working to complete other quests, and restore the Island Spirit.

The latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update should be available for download (either manual or automatic) on 23 February 2024. Keep an eye out for the upcoming drop.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Hi-Fi Rush xbox exclusives ps5 nintendo
?>
News

Xbox confirms Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and more for rival consoles

Xbox has officially confirmed the four games coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

Leah J. Williams
borderlands movie trailer
?>
News

Borderlands movie trailer teases a colourful road trip

The first trailer for the Borderlands movie has revealed a glimpse at all the zany, over-the-top action.

Leah J. Williams
monster hunter stories nintendo direct partner showcase reveal
?>
News

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase – Every major game announcement

Here's all the biggest announcements from the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
epic mickey rebrushed nintendo direct
?>
News

Epic Mickey is getting a remake for PC and consoles

Epic Mickey is coming back, 14 years after its debut on Nintendo Wii.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring shadow of the erdtree
?>
News

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches in June 2024

Shadow of the Erdtree takes place in the Land of Shadow, and features plenty of new challenges to conquer.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login