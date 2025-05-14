News

Helldivers 2 update introduces new Illuminate enemies, and weapon customisation

Helldivers 2 has blown players away with a sizeable update.
14 May 2025 10:31
Steph Panecasio
Helldivers 2 - Masters of Ceremony Warbond

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

The award-winning cooperative third-person shooter Helldivers 2 has scored a new update, replete with new enemies, new weapon adjustments and a host of fixes for the game. Already, players all over the world are venturing into the galaxy to take on an array of new enemies that seem set to wreak havoc.

On the Illuminate front, we have a couple of new bad guys to face down: the Stingray (jet fighters that attack from the skies), the Crescent Overseer (which renders cover slightly less protective), and the Fleshmob (great hulking brutes of flesh who have unexpected limbs coming out of their torsos).

Per the PlayStation blog about the Helldivers 2 update, Arrowhead Game Studios said, “There have been sightings of other, even larger ships, though details remain unclear on their abilities. But we can’t underestimate the squids, divers, and that’s why we’re assembling our best and brightest to push them back into oblivion where they belong.”

To combat these new enemies, there’s a whole lot of change coming to your loadout – and in these early days post-update, now is the time to get experimental with it.

helldivers 2 game developers choice awards 2025 nominee
Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

Read: Helldivers 2 board game campaign is now live

Bringing customisation to Helldivers 2

Players who wanted a little extra control over their weapons will be pleased at the brand new customisation scheme in Helldivers 2, with most primary weapons now having mission-related levels that gradually allow players to unlock and attach new tweaks and patterns.

Arrowhead Game Studios noted, “Whether it’s tweaking sights for precision, changing colour patterns, adjusting magazines for ammo capacity, muzzles to optimise weapon performance characteristics or adjusting under-barrel attachments for the handling you want, you’re in command of how your weaponry performs on the battlefield.”

It also means that you’ll be able to match your whole loadout aesthetically — which, admittedly, isn’t the biggest deal in the world when it comes to in-game impact, but it’s important to gamers who like to get a bit more bespoke with their guns. Though there hasn’t been any word yet as to whether this feature might one day extend to armour as well, it’s fair to assume it would be reasonably popular with the fanbase.

If that’s not enough to satisfy diehard Helldivers 2 players, rest assured that the new Masters of Ceremony Warbond will be releasing on May 15. This will include a bayonet, swords and a host of new things that will help in the battle for Super Earth.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

