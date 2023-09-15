Hades 2 is set to enter early access in Q2 2024

Hades 2, the long-awaited sequel to the original, award-winning Hades from Supergiant Games, will officially launch into early access in Q2 2024 – the period between April and June. The news was revealed on the Supergiant blog, where the studio confirmed early access would be available to everyone playing on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

For now, exact pricing, a firm release date, and system requirements have not been revealed – but Supergiant has promised fresh, transparent updates over the coming months. What has been revealed is that Hades 2 will have “at least as much content from day one in Early Access as the original game did back when it launched in Early Access on Steam.”

Unlike Hades, this game will not follow Greek hero, Zagreus. Rather it will follow a new character named Melinoë, who is described as the immortal Princess of the Underworld, and also the sister of Zagreus himself. In her journey, she’ll fight against Kronos, the king of the Titans and the god of time, in a brand new rouge-like quest.

Given the high bar for expectations, Supergiant is looking to serve early access players as much as possible. There’s also one key quirk the studio is considering – that while Hades debuted to an exciting audience, it wasn’t weighed down by the baggage of following a modern classic. There’s likely to be plenty more interest in the early access launch of Hades 2, given the prowess of its predecessor.

Supergiant has attempted to diffuse some of the hype around the game by confirming it will not strictly be “complete” in its early access phase – after all, the purpose of early access is to build and refine a game – so anyone planning to hop in should keep a level head about the experience.

“We’ve approached development of Hades 2 knowing Early Access will be no less important this time, though now knowing a bit more of what to expect from Early Access development, as well as more about what a Hades game needs to be,” Supergiant said.

“We believe the timeframe we’re planning for will be the ‘sweet spot’ where the game is far enough along that player feedback won’t mostly consist of stuff we already know isn’t there yet, but isn’t so far along that it’s too late in development for us to act on the feedback we receive.”

Regardless of a lack of completion, the early access launch of Hades 2 is certainly something to look forward to. Supergiant has developed a reputation for high quality and stylish adventures, and early looks at Hades 2 suggest this romp will be no different.

Keep an eye on the Supergiant Games blog for news and updates on Hades 2 as they arrive.