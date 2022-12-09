Hades 2 announced, here’s everything you need to know

Supergiant Games announced their latest game at The Game Awards 2022, and it’s the studio’s first direct sequel. Hades 2 is the follow-up to the studio’s 2018 hit, and will feature a new protagonist – Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first Hades.

Melinoë will be putting all her efforts to fight against fighting against Kronos, the Greek god of time, and she’ll encounter other gods both familiar and new during the replayable adventure.

The single-player game will maintain the same isometric real-time combat of the first game, and feature all-new locations and weapons. According to an FAQ on the Supergiant Games website, Melinoë is an ‘immortal witch and sorceress with powerful magical abilities, deadly skill with a variety of shadowy weapons, and a score to settle.’

Supergiant Games has stated that the game will release in an early access phase on PC on both Steam and the Epic Game Store, much like the first Hades, with community feedback helping to shape the game. It will also be available on console platforms eventually. Specific news on the release date and platform for Hades 2 will come in 2023.

The original Hades is currently available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.