Doinksoft’s Gunbrella launches in September 2023

Devolver Digital and Doinksoft have announced upcoming noir adventure game Gunbrella will officially launch for PC and Nintendo Switch on 13 September 2023. The game has been in development at Doinksoft for several years, with early glimpses at PAX Aus and other trade shows painting a gorgeous picture of the sinister pixel tale.

In Gunbrella, you play as a lone gunbrella-slinging woodsman charting a course through a grimy world inspired by the Old West, as well as gothic literature in the vein of classic console Batman games. Your world is one of scarce resources and in-fighting, with various factions vying for power as rain muddies the landscape, and the local alliances. Beyond the gangsters, there’s also the presence of pure horrors – as your world is also haunted by Eldritch beings made of oozing flesh and evil.

To escape your journey alive, you’ll need to contend with multiple villainous factions, and learn to wield your gunbrella to take down enemies in close-quarters and ranged combat, utilising your skills and the nearby environment to keep your health bar in the red.

Based on early previews, there’s a real sense of fluidity in this movement, with the titular gunbrella serving as a useful weapon and a handy companion, particularly as the horrors grow.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Doinksoft

Here’s the official description of the upcoming game, to give you a sense of the creeping tension that awaits:

“Gunbrella is a gritty side-scrolling adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Fill the rain-soaked boots of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, entering an unfamiliar town armed only with the titular Gunbrella, a high-caliber firearm that doubles as an umbrella.”



“Your hard-nosed investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of a creepy cabal of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation.”

Gunbrella launches for PC and Nintendo Switch on 13 September 2023.