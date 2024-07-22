Following an early leak, Arc System Works has revealed an official glimpse at Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 4, confirming new characters for the fighting game – including a guest character in Lucy from Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Lucy was one of the breakout stars of Edgerunners, earning fans for her neat style and devil-may-care attitude. Arc System Works has confirmed she’ll appear in Guilty Gear Strive in 2025, and while gameplay has not been shown off, we can assume she’ll bring her signature weapons and fighting style to the game. In Edgerunners, she’s seen with cyber whips, and she also has hacking skills which may be integrated into battle.

With her sleek, anime-inspired fit, it feels like Lucy will be a neat addition to Strive. She’s also likely to open doors for new guest characters – although we’ll have to wait to see whether Arc System Works has other guests in mind for the future.

You can check out your first glimpse at Lucy in Guilty Gear Strive via the newly-released Season Pass 4 trailer:

📢ANNOUNCING:



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SEASON PASS 4 OFFICIAL TRAILER



Season Pass 4 is available July 22nd!



LET’S ROCK!!! pic.twitter.com/50hHe0j40g — Arc System Works America (@ArcSystemWorksU) July 21, 2024

Elsewhere in its Season Pass 4 trailer, Arc System Works confirmed three other fighters for Guilty Gear Strive, with each set to be released in the coming months. There’s Queen Dizzy, a returning fighter from Guilty Gear X, who will debut in October 2024.

There’s also Venom from Guilty Gear X, who is set to arrive in early 2025. They will be followed by a new character known as Unika, later in 2025. Based on this timeline, we can assume Lucy will be the final fighter released in Season Pass 4, likely arriving in Guilty Gear Strive in mid-to-late 2025.

For now, that’s all Arc System Works has revealed about the game’s fourth season pass, but we’re likely to hear more as each fighter releases, so stay tuned.