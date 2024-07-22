News

 > News > Xbox

Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be a guest fighter in Guilty Gear Strive

Arc System Works has confirmed a major crossover for Guilty Gear Strive.
22 Jul 2024 11:19
Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk edgerunners lucy

PC

Image: Netflix

Share Icon

Following an early leak, Arc System Works has revealed an official glimpse at Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 4, confirming new characters for the fighting game – including a guest character in Lucy from Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Lucy was one of the breakout stars of Edgerunners, earning fans for her neat style and devil-may-care attitude. Arc System Works has confirmed she’ll appear in Guilty Gear Strive in 2025, and while gameplay has not been shown off, we can assume she’ll bring her signature weapons and fighting style to the game. In Edgerunners, she’s seen with cyber whips, and she also has hacking skills which may be integrated into battle.

With her sleek, anime-inspired fit, it feels like Lucy will be a neat addition to Strive. She’s also likely to open doors for new guest characters – although we’ll have to wait to see whether Arc System Works has other guests in mind for the future.

You can check out your first glimpse at Lucy in Guilty Gear Strive via the newly-released Season Pass 4 trailer:

Read: Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners inspires major game revival

Elsewhere in its Season Pass 4 trailer, Arc System Works confirmed three other fighters for Guilty Gear Strive, with each set to be released in the coming months. There’s Queen Dizzy, a returning fighter from Guilty Gear X, who will debut in October 2024.

There’s also Venom from Guilty Gear X, who is set to arrive in early 2025. They will be followed by a new character known as Unika, later in 2025. Based on this timeline, we can assume Lucy will be the final fighter released in Season Pass 4, likely arriving in Guilty Gear Strive in mid-to-late 2025.

For now, that’s all Arc System Works has revealed about the game’s fourth season pass, but we’re likely to hear more as each fighter releases, so stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
reachout level up
?>
News

ReachOut launches Level Up streaming fundraiser in August

ReachOut, Level Up will raise funds for youth mental health support programs in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
the sims movie adaptation
?>
News

The Sims 4 will finally let you apply makeup looks to all outfits

Check a box, and you'll only have to set your Sims' makeup once.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus samurai jack
?>
News

MultiVersus: Season 2 includes Samurai Jack, Beetlejuice

Samurai Jack just can't catch a break.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda game studios
?>
News

Bethesda employees have unionised to protect workplace rights

OneBGS USA will work towards a new contract with Microsoft in the coming weeks.

Leah J. Williams
Awesome Black - Fear of a Blak Planet / Powerhouse collaboration
?>
News

Powerhouse announces major First Nations initiative with Awesome Black

Powerhouse and Awesome Black are teaming up for a two-year collaboration set to create opportunities for young First Nations creatives.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login