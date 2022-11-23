News

 > News > PC

Netflix hiring for AAA PC shooter game with former Overwatch dev

A series of new job postings point to significant activity at a new Netflix Games studio led by former Overwatch producer Chacko Sonny.
24 Nov 2022
Edmond Tran
Chacko Sonny, formerly Blizzard Entertainment, now with Netflix Games

PC

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Share Icon

In October 2022, the VP of Games at Netflix, Mike Verdu, announced the company would be opening a new internal game development studio in Southern California, to be led by Chacko Sonny. Sonny was previously the Executive Producer on the Overwatch franchise, and had stints at Santa Monica (God of War) and Activision. Sonny was one of the first high-profile hires by Netflix not to have a background in mobile game development.

Now, it very much appears that Sonny’s studio is gearing up to develop something big for Netflix Games, with Mobilegamer.biz spotting recruitment ads for developers with ‘experience with FPS and/or third person shooter games‘ and ‘extensive experience working on live service games’ to work on ‘a brand new AAA PC game’.

Mobilegamer.biz also notes the job ads desire a working knowledge of Unreal Engine, as well as experience with ‘social systems’ and ‘cooperative and competitive’ gameplay.

Open roles include those for Game Director, Technical Director, Art Director, and Live Service Analyst.

A role for a Lead Engineer also makes reference to ‘an exciting new 3rd person action RPG’.

To date, the activity around the Netflix Games offering has been primarily focused on rolling out games for iOS and Android via the Netflix mobile app, some of which are excellent – Poinpy, Into The Breach, Before Your Eyes, Immortality – as well as the acquisition of existing mobile game development studios, in addition to the formation of new internal ones.

The movement around Sonny’s new Southern Californian studios suggests that Netflix is serious about making what is hopefully a long term investment in the wider video game space. We continue to watch Netflix Games with great interest.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
witcher 3 next gen
?>
News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Every major 'next gen' improvement

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being updated for PC and consoles in December. Here's what to know.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon scarlet and violet company donation
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sell over 10 million copies in three days

Despite technical performance issues, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have become the best and fastest-selling games in Nintendo history.

Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok screenshot
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok sells 5.1 million, the fastest seller in PlayStation history

God of War Ragnarok has broken PlayStation sales records in its first week, selling through a significant amount on PS4…

Edmond Tran
wumpa league crash bandicoot
?>
News

Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League footage leaks

Historian Liam Robertson has shared footage and screenshots from a leaked build of Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League.

Leah J. Williams
castlevania god of war ragnarok
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok director wants to make new Castlevania

God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams is looking to the future – and it could be vampiric.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login