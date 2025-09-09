This title might not mean much to the younger crowd, but for fans of older RPGs, Golden Sun has quite a bit of weight to its name. The 20-year-old title now gets its due on Nintendo Music, with the Golden Sun soundtrack from the series’ second instalment now available on the platform.

Camelot’s classic RPG has stayed in people’s minds for a reason, and the soundtrack is definitely responsible for that. The music is inseparable from the overall experience, whether you’re exploring dungeons or fighting wave after wave of enemies.

The original game was uploaded to the platform earlier this year, but the 94 track, three hour and 23 minute-long album for Golden Sun: The Lost Age is now available on Nintendo Music.

Remastered and in pristine quality, there are few soundtracks that tap into a nostalgia trip more than Golden Sun’s.

Golden Sun Soundtrack

For all the Nintendo geeks out there, Golden Sun has long been an underdog of Nintendo’s RPG lineup.

The title was released on the Game Boy Advance in 2003, so it isn’t necessarily the true 90s classic most people would associate the term Nintendo RPG with.



Hearing the soundtrack again after so many years, this soundtrack at least makes you smirk – but more likely gave you some nostalgic goosebumps, remembering rainy days playing your GBA under the blanket.

Music Is The Heart and Soul of Any RPG Fight Us

RPGs live and die by their atmosphere, and Golden Sun’s score was a huge part of what made it so memorable .

Yes, we’re that old.

Motoi Sakuraba’s compositions gave the series a grand, adventurous feel that just didn’t feel like it’s from a handheld title; that’s how good it was. Boss fights felt larger than life, while quieter tracks built tension and mystery in dungeons.

For modern PC players who already replay the series through emulation or fan projects, having the soundtrack officially available means being able to enjoy the atmosphere without digging through YouTube uploads or booting up a GBA ROM, as good as these are nowadays.

It’s a nod to the fact that the music itself is worth preserving, not just the code – a fact, that, coming from Nintendo, is a huge step in the right direction.