Nintendo launches dedicated music app for game soundtracks

Nintendo has announced and launched a dedicated app that allows users to play the iconic soundtracks for some of its biggest hits. Music and “soundscapes” from Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 3 are included, alongside other soundtracks that make up a “musical tour through nearly 40 years of Nintendo history.”

There is one catch with those app, though: while it is free, you will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to access it. Think of it as a nice perk if you’re already a subscriber, rather than an additional app you’ll need to pay for.

Per a press release, Nintendo Music will allow users to stream or download classic Nintendo songs via the app, for online or offline listening. Songs can be searched for individually, and there’s also the option to toggle off spoilers for games, if particular song titles or music beats spoil story elements.

Users can build personal playlists in the app, and share them with their friends. There’s also special, curated soundtracks created by Nintendo. These will be recommended in the app, based on a user’s play activity on Nintendo Switch.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2

“Reliving musical memories from across Nintendo franchises – including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Metroid, Donkey Kong Country and more – is now just a tap away!” Nintendo said of this new app.

The announcement of Nintendo Music follows the launch of another recent, quirky Nintendo invention: the Nintendo Alarmo, a sound clock with motion sensor technology that plays music and sound effects from Nintendo games.

It appears that in the lead-up to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo is entering a fun new era, with all sorts of neat little announcements in store. We’ll have to wait to see how eclectic they get before the “big” announcement towards the end of this year, or early next year.