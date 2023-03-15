News

Ghostwire: Tokyo joins Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for Xbox Series X/S and via Xbox Game Pass in mid-April 2023.
16 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
Ghostwire: Tokyo is officially launching on Xbox Series X/S and via Xbox Game Pass on 12 April 2023, as the game’s original PS5 console exclusivity window closes. To coincide with this launch, it will also get a major content update on all platforms.

This free addition includes new areas to explore, like a haunted Middle School, extended story cutscenes, quality of life improvements, and a new roguelike game mode known as ‘The Spider’s Thread‘. This is separate from the main game mode, and will send players on a vicious 30-stage gauntlet comprising around 130 unique levels, with the ultimate goal of clearing challenges, defeating enemies, and earning upgrades to become stronger.

Meanwhile, the main game will also play host to new, more powerful enemies, including an invisible ‘Silent Gaze’ beast, and a more elusive figure known only as ‘Retribution’. To combat these new arrivals, game protagonist Akito will be able to unlock new skills, including a Charge Rush, Quick Dodge, and Counter-Attack.

According to developer Tango Gameworks, these aren’t the only new things arriving in The Spider’s Thread update – but more will likely be unravelled closer to launch, as a tantalising offering to returning and new players.

With Ghostwire: Tokyo now launching on new platforms, it’s likely the game will gain a whole a new audience. It’s the perfect opportunity for Tango to tempt players, and to provide new ways to explore a game that received underwhelming reviews on launch. There is hope that quality of life fixes and tweaks to the game will improve the overall adventure.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for Xbox Series X/S on 12 April 2023. It will simultaneously launch on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC, alongside the Spider’s Thread update, which arrives for all platforms on the same date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

