Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yōtei launches in 2025

Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios have officially revealed Ghost of Yōtei, the long-anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, during the latest PlayStation State of Play showcase. As revealed, this a new, seemingly standalone adventure starring a new samurai “Ghost” known as Atsu.

While it will tell an entirely new story, centred around historic real-world location Mount Yōtei in the year 1603, Sucker Punch has shared it will feature similar themes to Ghost of Tsushima – wandering as a warrior in Feudal Japan, exploring at your own pace, and uncovering the beauty of Japan.

Some of this beauty was shown off in the first trailer for Ghost of Yōtei, which looks every bit as stunning as its predecessor, and perhaps moreso with potential PS5 and PS5 Pro enhancements. In a range of gameplay snippets, the new trailer has revealed misty fields of auburn leaves, snowy mountain regions, fields of flowering blossoms and shrines, and gorgeous wind-swept forests. You’ll be able to explore these freely as you unravel Atsu’s tale.

Ghost of Yōtei features a fresh new story and protagonist

Notably, as this game is set over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, original protagonist Jin Sakai will not be present in this tale. Sucker Punch described a wish to evolve the franchise in a new PlayStation Blog, and this led them to a whole new protagonist.

“To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead,” Andrew Goldfarb, Communications Manager at Sucker Punch Productions said.

“At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore.”

Goldfarb also confirmed the game’s story is centred on and around Mount Yōtei, in the area known previously as Ezo, and now known as Hokkaido.

“In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers,” Goldfarb explained. “It’s a far cry from the organised samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”

Sucker Punch will have much more to reveal about Ghost of Yōtei in the coming months. As announced, the game will launch for PS5 sometime in 2025.