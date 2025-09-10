News > News > Business

US Retailer GameStop Sees Revenue Soar in 2025

10 Sep 2025 8:46
Peter Morgan
GameStop

Business

The concept of a physical video game retailer flourishing in 2025 might sound far-fetched, but Q2 figures released by US store GameStop spotlights a thriving business.

This isn’t something that’s happened in a vacuum, however, and GameStop has had to strategise in order to hedge its bets effectively. By focusing on partnership deals with publishers, as well as the closing of several stores, they’ve attempted to balance their outgoings with a model that better fits the digital era.

GameStop Revenue Figures 2025

Q2 revenue for GameStop reached $972 million, up from $798 million year-on-year.

The retailer cited hardware and merchandise sales as the driving forced, perhaps being helped in part by the impressive sales of the Nintendo Switch 2, released earlier this year. In their report, GameStop said that hardware and accessories revenue rose 31% to $592 million and sales in the merchandise spiked to 63%.

What Do GameStop Sell?

Many brands underneath GameStop’s umbrella company. The Game Informer magazine might sit atop that list, but there is also GameStop TV and Atrix, its in store merchandise brand.

They also have recently announced heavy investment in cryptocurrency (specifically Bitcoin) and while they themselves cite hardware sales as the reason for their bounce-back, many are speculating that it was actually this investment that helped them to offset a lot of the recent financial difficulties.

A Digital Focus

As with many retailers being forced into alternative strategies, GameStop has tried to shift its focus to the digital market.

That has allowed it to close many brick-and-mortar stores and save on maintenance and staff costs.

Of course, this has an impact on the employees that would work at these stores, with GameStop closing 400 stores in January 2025, but also with those who were working in other areas – such as for the outlet Game Informer. Given these setbacks in prior years pointing to a downward trajectory for GameStop, this latest resurgence is promising, even leading to a 4% rise in shares after the announcement.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

