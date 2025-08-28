News > News > Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Surpasses Two Million Unit Sales Amid Highest US July Hardware Sales Since 2008

28 Aug 2025 9:16
Peter Morgan
Switch 2 sales

Business

Data courtesy of Circana has revealed hardware revenue in the US has jumped 21% to $384 million in July, with the release of Nintendo’s latest console thought to be the primary driver. Switch 2 sales have surpassed over two million units in the US, making it the highest selling console of the year so far.

It outsold Nintendo’s predecessor by 75% within the same timeframe. 

2025 hardware sales surpass that of any July in the US after 2008, where the total revenue was $441 million. 

Nintendo Switch 2 Sales

Since being released on June 5th in the USA, the Switch 2and has proved extraordinarily successful.

This isn’t necessarily all that surprising given how popular Nintendo is as a brand, but with only a handful of new first-party releases and third-party developers struggling to get their hands on Switch 2 dev kits , the release hasn’t been entirely smooth.

However, it has also come with much-requested updates to older acclaimed titles; most notably The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, with many players claiming that these updates make for the definitive ways to experience these titles.

Video Game Sales in the US

In terms of game releases themselves, the Circana data from the 6th July to 2nd August made for a very strong showing for Donkey Kong Bananza — the Switch 2’s latest and most prominent first-party release.

Nintendo have historically rarely released digital sales information, but it remained third on the US charts even without those numbers accounted for.

Within this window, it was also revealed that consumer video game spending across the country had risen 5%, jumping from $4.1 billion to $5.05 billion. Even in the face of rising costs for games and consoles, and a 9% drop in console spending, games continue to thrive.

US Best Selling Games


1 EA Sports College Football

2 EA Sports MVP Bundle (2025)

3 Donkey Kong Bananza

4 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

6 Minecraft

7 Forza Horizon 5

8 Grounded 2

9 Red Dead Redemption 2

10 Grand Theft Auto 5

11 MLB: The Show 25

12 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

13 WWE 2K25

14 Elden Ring

15 NBA 2K25

16 Elden Ring: Nightreign

17 Split Fiction

18 EA Sports FC 25

19 Marvel’s Spider-Man 220 F1 25

Peter Morgan

