Gamescom 2023 will feature Nintendo, Xbox, and more

Gamescom 2023 is set to take place on 23-27 August 2023 – and while still several months away, it’s shaping up to be a solid show. Recently, organisers confirmed Nintendo will be an official exhibitor at the show, likely bringing new looks at upcoming titles like Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or even Detective Pikachu Returns. Now, Xbox and Bethesda have also been confirmed to appear at the show.

Organisers say more details are on the way, but it’s easy enough to assume at least one title that’ll make an appearance during this showcase: Starfield. With this blockbuster sci-fi adventure set to launch for Xbox and PC on 6 September 2023, there would be no better show to host hands-on sessions and early previews.

We could also see new games revealed during proceedings, as Gamescom’s Opening Night Live – a kick-off show hosted by Geoff Keighley – tends to feature new announcements and surprises to set the tone for the week-long event.

‘It’s been too many years since my last Gamescom,’ Xbox boss Phil Spencer said on Twitter, following the announcement. ‘I’m looking forward to attending and seeing the community and the show.’

Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing, shared a similar sentiment. ‘Excited to be heading back to Gamescom this year to see so many faces familiar and new,’ he said. ‘Our teams have been working hard on our show floor presence and more. This will be a special year, looking forward to sharing even more details soon!’

So far, Microsoft is holding its cards close to its chest, with little clues about what it has to show at Gamescom 2023. In June 2023, the company hosted a major livestream spotlighting new game announcements, and we could see any of these titles return. Alternatively, the company could have other gems hiding up its sleeve. At this stage, the mystery remains.