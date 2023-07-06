News

 > News > Nintendo

Gamescom 2023 will feature Nintendo, Xbox, and more

Gamescom 2023 is already shaping up to be a strong event, with support from major exhibitors.
6 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
gamescom 2023 nintendo xbox

Xbox

Image: Gamescom

Share Icon

Gamescom 2023 is set to take place on 23-27 August 2023 – and while still several months away, it’s shaping up to be a solid show. Recently, organisers confirmed Nintendo will be an official exhibitor at the show, likely bringing new looks at upcoming titles like Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or even Detective Pikachu Returns. Now, Xbox and Bethesda have also been confirmed to appear at the show.

Organisers say more details are on the way, but it’s easy enough to assume at least one title that’ll make an appearance during this showcase: Starfield. With this blockbuster sci-fi adventure set to launch for Xbox and PC on 6 September 2023, there would be no better show to host hands-on sessions and early previews.

We could also see new games revealed during proceedings, as Gamescom’s Opening Night Live – a kick-off show hosted by Geoff Keighley – tends to feature new announcements and surprises to set the tone for the week-long event.

Read: All the major news announced at Gamescom 2022

‘It’s been too many years since my last Gamescom,’ Xbox boss Phil Spencer said on Twitter, following the announcement. ‘I’m looking forward to attending and seeing the community and the show.’

Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing, shared a similar sentiment. ‘Excited to be heading back to Gamescom this year to see so many faces familiar and new,’ he said. ‘Our teams have been working hard on our show floor presence and more. This will be a special year, looking forward to sharing even more details soon!’

So far, Microsoft is holding its cards close to its chest, with little clues about what it has to show at Gamescom 2023. In June 2023, the company hosted a major livestream spotlighting new game announcements, and we could see any of these titles return. Alternatively, the company could have other gems hiding up its sleeve. At this stage, the mystery remains.

We’re likely to hear more from Xbox, Bethesda, and Nintendo in the lead-up to Gamescom 2023. The show will kick off with Opening Night Live on 22 August 2023, with showcases, exhibitions, and other celebrations taking place from 23-27 August 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
assassin's creed mirage
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage will feature a Baghdad history mode

Assassin's Creed Mirage will offer a 'History of Baghdad' tour mode to teach players about its setting.

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 Rashid
?>
News

Rashid joins Street Fighter 6 in July as first DLC character, new trailer released

Middle Eastern fighter Rashid is twirling his way into Street Fighter 6 as the first bonus character to join the…

Edmond Tran
zelda tears of the kingdom
?>
News

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update fixes frozen meat glitch

The frozen meat glitch has been fixed, ensuring the economy of Hyrule is now more stable.

Leah J. Williams
exoprimal capcom game
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: July 2023 games revealed

It's all about dinosaurs, mobsters, and mayhem in July 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Barbie Fashion Designer
?>
News

Barbie Fashion Designer celebrated in new retrospective

It's finally time to celebrate the ingenuity and importance of Barbie Fashion Designer.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login