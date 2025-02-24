Game ON! concert is heading to Melbourne in May 2025

The Game ON! video game music concert is officially heading to Melbourne for a one-night-only performance on 10 May 2025, with the event set to feature symphonies from The Witcher 3, World of Warcraft, Ori, The Elder Scrolls, Assassin‘s Creed, Guild Wars 2, BioShock, and more.

As noted in a press release, the showcase features unique symphonic arrangements by composer Andy Brick, who will lead the Melbourne Opera Orchestra through an array of iconic video game moments. As well as performed arrangements, there will be a “whirlwind journey” through the history of games, with “fascinating behind-the-scenes stories and entertaining anecdotes that span two decades of video game history” shared between each score.

Andy Brick has made a career as a symphonist, with his work charting film, video games, and live concerts. His work has featured in The Sims, World of Warcraft, Halo, Civilization, and more. His very first symphonic game music concert dates back to 2003, and since then, he’s expanded his repertoire with a range of international showcases.

Game ON! was first established in 2020, and has since toured a range of locations.

Here’s the official event description, for those keen to attend:

“Be among the first in Australia to experience the excitement and adrenaline-fuelled drama of this incredible symphonic event. Dive into the epic universes of The Witcher 3, World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Ori, Assassin’s Creed, and many more, as their stories unfold before your eyes.”

“Featuring concert premieres of stunning symphonic music from an unprecedented lineup of blockbuster video games, Game ON! combines unrivalled orchestral arrangements with breathtaking, never-before-seen HD video.”

As announced, the show’s Australian debut will take place on 10 May 2025, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), also known as the home of PAX Aus. There will only be a single date on this Australian tour, so if you’re keen to see Andy Brick and the Melbourne Opera Orchestra at work, you’ll need to get in quick.

For more information, including how to grab tickets, head to the event’s ticketing page.