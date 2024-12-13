News

 > News > Xbox

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2024

Winter is coming, but so is a major fight.
13 Dec 2024 13:46
Leah J. Williams
game of thrones kingsroad

PC

Image: Netmarble

Share Icon

At The Game Awards 2024, a major trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad from Netmarble and HBO aired. This will follow the TV show continuity to some extent, with plenty of familiar characters appearing, and seemingly some new ones.

What was most compelling about the debut trailer was its graphical fidelity – the game’s artists have really nailed the look of each Game of Thrones character, with lifelike and gorgeous-looking character models.

This should lend itself well to an RPG that expands on the Game of Thrones narrative, putting players in the shoes of a warrior fighting against dark and corrupting forces in Westeros.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

Here’s the official description, from Netmarble:

“King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king’s brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smoulder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it’s the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…”

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad launches in 2025, and we’re likely to learn much more about the game in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
astro bot game guide
?>
News

Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize at The Game Awards 2024.

Leah J. Williams
intergalactic naughty dog game
?>
News

Naughty Dog is developing a sci-fi space adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog is gearing up for a new adventure.

Leah J. Williams
okami sequel
?>
News

Okami is getting a major sequel

Okami is finally returning.

Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 gamescom 2024 opening night live
?>
News

Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024

It's time to head back to SPACE!

Leah J. Williams
elden ring nightreign
?>
News

Elden Ring Nightreign announced at The Game Awards 2024

Elden Ring is getting a sequel after all.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login