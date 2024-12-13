Game of Thrones: Kingsroad gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2024

At The Game Awards 2024, a major trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad from Netmarble and HBO aired. This will follow the TV show continuity to some extent, with plenty of familiar characters appearing, and seemingly some new ones.

What was most compelling about the debut trailer was its graphical fidelity – the game’s artists have really nailed the look of each Game of Thrones character, with lifelike and gorgeous-looking character models.

This should lend itself well to an RPG that expands on the Game of Thrones narrative, putting players in the shoes of a warrior fighting against dark and corrupting forces in Westeros.

Here’s the official description, from Netmarble:

“King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king’s brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smoulder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it’s the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…”

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad launches in 2025, and we’re likely to learn much more about the game in the coming months.