FX to develop Far Cry anthology series

While video game adaptations have historically gotten a bad reputation as being infamously bad, that’s a trend that’s started to turn around in recent years. Sonic the Hedgehog just rounded out a trilogy of generally well-received movies that pulled in big names, meanwhile Amazon’s Fallout show was positively reviewed by critics and audiences alike.

It’s only natural that studios behind other games are going to want a piece of the pie, and it would seem that Far Cry would be next in line for that.

What do we know about the show?

The anthology format that was announced for the Far Cry TV show arguably suits it quite well given that this is the very nature of the games. Each game usually takes the player to a new part of the world with a new protagonist and a new spin on the deranged but memorable villain.

The main creative power behind the show is said to be Rob Mac, of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Welcome to Wrexham fame, as well as Noah Hawley who was the showrunner of Fargo, Legion and Alien: Earth.

Will it cover the events of the games?

At this point in time it’s unknown whether the show will utilise its anthology format to cover the various grounded (and often fantastical) settings of the games – like Far Cry 6’s action-packed sci-fi expansion – or whether it will decide to tell its own stories.

If it takes the approach of Amazon Prime’s Fallout show, it might choose to focus on an unexplored story set in the universe, only to pull in elements as easter eggs and, perhaps eventually, major plot points. It’s also worth noting that some of the actors to play famous Far Cry villains are also accomplished screen actors, such as Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

When is the show expected?

Details of the show are scarce, with its initial discovery seemingly an accident by company Ubisoft. The announcement, which was quickly deleted, was posted on their website, with online users managing to capture the information and post it to Reddit.

This announcement outlined the format, the creatives involved (as well as executive producers like Jackie Cohn, Michael Garcia and Nick Frenkel) as well as the members of Ubisoft who are tied to it, including Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill. It did not include a release date, but more information can likely be expected when a full announcement is made.