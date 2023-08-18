News

Future Games Show 2023: How to watch the Gamescom reveals

GamesRadar's Future Games Show returns for blockbuster reveals at Gamescom 2023.
18 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: GamesRadar

GamesRadar’s Future Games Show is returning at Gamescom 2023, with a 90-minute showcase set to reveal new trailers for upcoming games – including several mystery titles yet to be revealed. Around 50 games are expected to appear during the show, for PC, VR, and consoles, with post-show demos also planned for the biggest reveals.

The show will be hosted by Erika Ishii (Stray Gods) and Troy Baker (Stray Gods, Fort Solis), who will introduce eight world premiere trailers, and an array of publishers from around the world. So far, a number of games have been confirmed to appear during the show, including: RoboCop: Rogue City, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Parcel Corps, Tiny Glade, Warframe, and Ad Infinitum.

As for the rest of the games, they remain a secret. In the past, the Future Games Show has played host to major reveals for titles like Goat Simulator 3, The Chant, System Shock, Hyenas, The Expanse, Park Beyond, and more – so it’s well worth tuning in for.

Read: Future Games Show Spring Showcase: Every game announcement

How to watch Future Games Show: Gamescom 2023 Edition

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 will be broadcast on a range of channels on 23 August 2023, including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as on the GamesRadar, GameSpot and Gamescom websites.

Here’s when the show airs around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (24 August)
  • New Zealand – 6:00 am NZST (24 August)
  • United States – 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (23 August)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CET (23 August)

As always, you’ll be able to catch up with the latest gaming news and announcements from the show on GamesHub. Stay tuned for a rundown of the highlights.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

