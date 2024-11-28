Frostpunk 2 patch and DLC roadmap revealed

11 bit studios has revealed the complete roadmap for Frostpunk 2, charting multiple patches and DLC releases all the way up until 2026.

As many will know, the game launched in a rocky state earlier in 2024, with a range of performance issues and bugs reported by players. Since then, 11 bit studios has worked to address this feedback, releasing a number of patches to smooth the game’s journey. These patches will continue into the last weeks of 2024, paving the way for new developments for the game.

To kick off 2025, 11 bit studios will launch a “free major content update” for all players, with this benefitting from the fixes introduced in Patch 1.1, and the upcoming Patch 1.2. As confirmed, this free update (and others like it) will be directly inspired by player feedback, to “enhance and evolve” the gameplay experience.

Once the dust settles on this first content update, players awaiting the game’s launch on console will be duly rewarded.

Later in 2025, all players will be able to dive into the major Spectrum DLC, followed by the Aurora DLC. These are yet to be formally detailed, but 11 bit studios has promised they’ll “introduce entirely new dimensions to the unforgiving world of Frostpunk 2.”

Image: 11 bit studios

Finally, 11 bit studios has also teased the arrival of future DLC in 2026, with this simply being known as “DLC 3.” While the launch of this content is far, far away, it’s good to know the studio plans to continue supporting the game well into future.

“The Frostpunk 2 team at 11 bit studios is immensely grateful for the invaluable feedback provided by players since the game’s launch in September,” the team said. “Your suggestions, ideas, and bug reports have played a pivotal role in shaping our journey thus far and continue to guide our plans for what lies ahead.”

In future, 11 bit studios will continue to listen to player feedback, and adapt the game for these expectations. For those who bounced off it on launch, change may reshape your experience for the better. Stay tuned for new developments, as Frostpunk 2 evolves.