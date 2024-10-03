Sci-fi survival game The Alters has been delayed to Q1 2025

Frostpunk and This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios has announced a major delay for its next game, The Alters. While this title did not have a firm release date yet, it was expected to launch in the later half of 2024, following the launch of Frostpunk 2. That game was actually delayed earlier this year, and this decision appears to have had a knock-on impact.

Per a notice set to finance publication bankier.pl and surfaced by IGN, the production schedule on The Alters was incredibly tight and filled with uncertainty, leading to doubt around the project’s potential to hit deadlines. 11 bit studios is keen to reduce risk around the game and ensure it launches at high quality, so it has announced a delay.

“The production schedule for The Alters was very tight,” said Przemysław Marszał, 11 bit studios president. “There was uncertainty as to whether the developers would have enough time to complete all the work in the quality we all expect. After so many years of production, the risk that the game will have any shortcomings is unnecessary for us.”

As Marszał implies, expectations around newly-released games inspired the decision to delay the upcoming game. First impressions matter, and in a tight economy where consumers are making incredibly discerning choices, releasing a game in the best possible state is the only way to achieve success. Developers of all sizes are currently facing immense pressure to get their releases “right” with little leeway left for mistakes.

Read: The best board games for solo players

For now, there’s still plenty of reasons to maintain hope for The Alters, with its delay likely giving developers more chance to polish gameplay and expand its compelling hook.

Per early game descriptions, The Alters is set to be a sci-fi survival title that centres on a man who realises he can produce new versions of himself by manipulating alternative timelines.

“After crash landing on a desolate planet with a scorching star, Jan must avoid the murderous conditions by taking refuge in a cutting-edge mobile base. The only issue? It’s meant to be operated by a skilled team and he’s just Jan.”

“Thankfully, fate takes a turn with the discovery of Rapidium, a mysterious substance exclusive to this perilous world. Interacting with the Quantum Computer on board the mobile base allows Jan to manipulate pivotal decisions from his past – creating alternate versions of himself known as Alters – that have the potential to change everything.”

We’ll have more on The Alters in future, as 11 bit studios continues to develop the game.