Fortnite has returned to Apple’s App Store in the US

Fortnite is back on Apple ‘s App Store in the US, following years of legal battles between Epic Games and Apple . The app was initially removed way back in 2020, when Epic Games attempted to circumvent Apple ‘s developers fees for in-app purchases, by offering alternative methods of payments.

Taking issue with Epic’s move, Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store ecosystem. In response, Epic Games sued Apple . Over the course of two years, a judge eventually ruled Apple could not prevent developers from linking to alternative payment methods within its apps.

More recently, Epic Games filed another complaint against Apple , alleging it was not complying with the original court ruling, as it was still charging a fee on sales from external sources.

“They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don’t process,” Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games said at the time.

In response to reports, the European Commission also fined Apple for breaching the rules of the anti-competitive DMA (The Digital Markets Act), and compelled the company to open up its iOS ecosystem, with fairer terms.

“Developers wanting to use alternative app distribution channels on iOS are disincentivized from doing so as this requires them to opt for business terms which include a new fee (Apple’s Core Technology Fee),” said the European Commission, via The Verge. “Apple also introduced overly strict eligibility requirements, hampering developers’ ability to distribute their apps through alternative channels.”

Following an updated court ruling in the US, Apple was definitively compelled to stop charging fees for external purchases. This prompted Epic Games to reapply for Fortnite to be available on the Apple App Store.

While the initial submissions were allegedly rejected, today, Epic Games has announced it’s finally passed Apple ‘s submissions processes, and Fortnite is once again available on the Apple App Store in the US.