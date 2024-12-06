Foamstars is getting one final season in December 2024

Square Enix’s foam-based multiplayer shooter Foamstars is getting one final season of new content on 13 December 2024, ironically titled the “PARTY GOES ON!” season. When the season concludes on 17 January 2025, this will mark the end of season updates for the game – but Square Enix has pledged to continue supporting it into the future, and the servers will remain online.

As announced, the concluding update will introduce a range of “expansions” designed to enhance gameplay and customisation, to ensure players “can continue to enjoy the game for the foreseeable future.” Online service will remain available, and Square Enix will also hold a special “Foamstars Cup” to celebrate the wind down of content.

Notably, all past seasons will also reappear following the conclusion of the PARTY GOES ON! season. Players will be able to switch between these season passes as they wish, and complete tracks at their own pace.

Per Square Enix, this means players will be able to obtain all items from each season – although it does appear the premium tracks will remain paid. Players will also be able to “purchase specific Tiers within a Season Pass from the Season Pass screen to unlock the corresponding rewards along that track.”

In addition to this final season of content, Square Enix has also announced new rotations for party modes, including extreme party and ranked party.

As for the reasons for the wind down and incoming changes, Square Enix did not make that clear – but there are assumptions to be made, based on recent comments in financial reports. In May 2024, the company said Foamstars had fallen short of sales expectations at launch, and continued to sell below expectations for the reporting period.

In a sea of other live service games, Foamstars seemingly failed to capture a wide, attentive audience which may have encouraged development of more seasons. With a year’s worth of content, there’s plenty to keep dedicated players going, but they will have to be satisfied with content rotation for now.

At the very least, it’s great to see Square Enix maintaining the servers to the game, for now. While fans will likely be disappointed by a lack of new content, it will be a relief to see servers are remaining live – particularly given the recent treatment of fellow live service multiplayer games, like Concord.

You can learn more about the fate of Foamstars on the Square Enix website.