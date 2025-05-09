Cosy board game Flamecraft is getting a digital adaptation for PC

Flamecraft, the cosy board game all about artisan dragons, is being adapted for PC. As announced, Monster Couch is at the helm of this project, and with adaptations of Wingspan and Calico under the studio’s belt, it’s well-positioned to reinterpret Flamecraft for new audiences.

For those unfamiliar, the board game introduces players to a world where artisan dragons assist shopkeepers in the creation of various goods (foods, crafts, potions, and more). You enter the game as a “Flamekeeper” who can converse with these dragons, and you use this talent to enhance local shops, and improve your village.

The digital version of Flamecraft will adapt this gameplay directly, allowing 1-5 players to build up their towns in turn-based gameplay. Based on the first look at the game, Monster Couch has also wonderfully adapted the aesthetic of Flamecraft, with the action taking place on a very familiar, very colourful board.

For those who are familiar with the game and its main cast of dragons, it’s wonderful to see the added touches here – like dragon icons that bounce and dance as you play them off the board.

Here’s what you can expect from this adaptation, per Monster Couch:

“Your main task is to thoughtfully place dragon artisans in the town’s bustling shopping district. They will help you gather various resources from the shops, which you can later use to cast enchantments, triggering powerful ability combos. You’ll also befriend the extraordinary Fancy Dragons, with abilities allowing you to boost your reputation. Your main goal is to earn the most reputation points by the time the game ends. If you manage to do that, you’ll earn the Master of Flamecraft title!”

Beyond being a cool adaptation for players of the board game, this digital version of Flamecraft should also work well for those less enamoured by the tabletop experience. With each turn defined by the game itself, you won’t need to spend an hour learning the rules, and you also won’t need to spend time setting up, and putting cards in all the right places.

The reality is board games aren’t for everyone, and that’s completely fine! A digital adaptation like this one neatly fills a gap, allowing keen players an easier approach to games they might be interested in, but don’t have time to play in a tabletop setting.

For now, Monster Couch’s adaptation of Flamecraft hasn’t been dated, but we expect to hear more in the coming months. In the meantime, you can now wishlist the game via Steam.