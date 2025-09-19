It has been a busy period for slot game releases with new titles landing from some of the industry’s top studios.

Over the past few days there have been some eerie and eerily familiar additions to the stable of online casino games.

There was a a musical high provided by GAMOMAT’s Dead Legion, set to the sound of a 64-piece live orchestra, which warranted its own review.

So let’s take a spin around some more of this week’s best online slots launched by Play’n GO, 1Spin4Win, Evoplay, Stakelogic and Playson.

Lab Of Madness It’s A Wild! by Play’n GO

There’s a refreshing look with Play’n GO’s Lab Of Madness It’s A Wild, which throws players into a hand-drawn gothic comic style setting.

Deep in a shadowy castle laboratory, a female Dr Frankenstein is attempting to give electric-fuelled life to her Monster of many parts in a five-reel adventure.

The Monster’s face is a Wild symbol and the game has Expanding, Walking and Multiplier Wilds which can also be combined into Hybrid Wilds.

There are four prize tiers and orb symbols which can trigger free spins and also supercharge Wilds.

Magnus Wallentin, Games Ambassador at Play’n GO: “Lab of Madness It’s a Wild! gave us a chance to mix sharp design with surprising features.

It’s got humour, heart, and just enough madness to keep players coming back for more.”

Beersburg Fest Hold & Win by 1Spin4Win

There are steins of a very different kind in Beersburg Fest Hold & Win by 1Spin4Win, a three-reel sip and spin slot with an ale-soaked Oktoberfest vibe.

Beer mugs are the Wild symbol and lining up nine identical symbols in one spin doubles the payout.

If a player sees three or more Coin symbol fall into place, it triggers the Hold and Win round with a shot at x100 Mini and the x1,000 Mega jackpots.

Olga Bogdanova, the Art Director at 1spin4win: “Festivals have a special kind of spirit.

“They bring people together and celebrate tradition.

“We designed Beersburg Fest Hold and Win to capture that feeling, letting players step into the Oktoberfest festival, enjoy its sights and sounds, and experience the joy of the Bonus round.”

Lunar Wilds by Evoplay

Evoplay has created a beautifully atmospheric moonlit setting for Lunar Wilds, with howling wolves lurking in the shadows, ready to trigger bonuses.

This five-reel slot offers stacked wilds, bonus symbols, and a free spins mode with the possibility of up to twenty-five free spins

Ivan Kravchuk, CEO at Evoplay: “Lunar Wilds invites players to embrace the mystery of the forest and follow the call of the wild.

“We’ve created a slot that captures the beauty of the natural world while offering the high-impact features our audience loves.

“It’s a title built for players who enjoy atmosphere, suspense, and rewarding gameplay.”

Kraken’s Catch by Skatelogic

Moving on from the call of the wild, players can unleash a Call of the Kraken feature in Stakelogic’s Kraken’s Catch, a nautical five-reel slot with monster potential.

Fish symbols are the key with an eager Fisherman symbol looking to reel in multiplier prizes.

The star of the show is Kraken, whose appearance in reel five is triggered by an Eye of the Kraken symbol.

Once the Call of the Krakken is unleashed, it will swallow up all the Fish and Fisherman values in view.

James Jelliffe, head of slots at Stakelogic: “Kraken’s Catch brings together everything players love about a great slot including exciting features, fast-paced progression, and thrilling collection mechanics, all wrapped in an atmospheric underwater theme.

“The Eye of the Deep bonus is a real highlight, delivering tension and excitement in a single spin.

“We’re confident this game will make waves across the industry.”

Golden Penny x1000 by Playson

We end the week’s roundup delving into Irish folklore with Playson’s Golden Penny x1000.

With a rare 6×5 reelset featuring collapsing symbols and set to a jaunty musical backdrop, Playson has upped the ante by reviving its scatter-pay mechanic.

Between four and six leprechaun-themed Scatters can reward players with up to 25 free spins and there are stacking multipliers which can boost bonus round winnings.

Tamas Kusztos, CCO at Playson: “Golden Penny x1000 is a perfect example of how we continue to elevate our portfolio with distinctive mechanics and captivating themes that are proven to resonate with players.

“With its stunning visuals, joyful folklore setting and the potential for an impressive x20,000 max win, this release delivers an experience that is both entertaining and rewarding, leaving us confident our partners have added a real gem to their offering.”