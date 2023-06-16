News

 > News > PlayStation

FF7 Rebirth gameplay shown in new trailer, with release window

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth debuted at Summer Game Fest 2023, revealing an updated release window for the game.
16 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

PlayStation

Image: Square Enix

Square Enix today revealed an extended glimpse at the gameplay and narrative of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, as well as a new release window for the title. The developer and publisher announced that early 2024 would be the new timeframe for the game’s launch, and made a point that the physical edition would ship with two Blu-ray discs, much like its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

It was previously announced that it would be launching in late 2023.

Rebirth continues the retelling of the original Final Fantasy 7, with several twists that see it diverge significantly from the original narrative. The end of Remake suggested some bold new directions for the beloved story, and the trailer for Rebirth only raises more questions.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase shared that more details of the game would be coming later this year. He also remarked that the developer was striving to make Rebirth enjoyable as a standalone experience.

‘Cloud and his friends—both new and returning—will embark on a new adventure,’ he said, via a provided statement, ‘so all players can enjoy this story, even those without any familiarity with the previous title or the original Final Fantasy 7.’

Rebirth will be the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake series, which Square Enix confirmed would be a three-part series. It will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, though Remake did come to PC eventually.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

