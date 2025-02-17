Fantasy Life i sets multi-platform launch in May 2025

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has finally been given a new launch date: 21 May 2025. That’s not all. Developer Level-5 has also confirmed it’s no longer a Nintendo Switch-exclusive game, and it will instead launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam, with crossplay enabled.

An exact reason for this change was not detailed, but it’s fair to say a wider release will give more opportunity for new players to discover the Fantasy Life franchise. That comes with the caveat that the game’s launch price has been bumped to account for it releasing on new platforms.

As detailed in a press release, the standard edition of the game will now be priced at USD $59.99 | EUR 59.99 (and equivalents around the world). The Digital Deluxe Edition will be priced at USD $69.99 | EUR 69.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also offer early access to the game, starting from 18 May 2025.

It’s worth noting this new release date actually marks a small delay for the game, as it was originally set for release in April. Per Level-5, this additional month will give time to ensure a “high quality product” for fans.

To tide keen folks over, Level-5 has released a new trailer detailing expanded features for the game, showing off its dungeon crawling aspects, as well as its building mode, and its overarching narrative adventure.

As revealed, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a grander, more ambitious game than its predecessor, with plenty of new “Lives” to explore as you travel a fantasy kingdom. While you can be a warrior, miner, and paladin (amongst others) as in the original Fantasy Life, this go around, you can also be a farmer and an artist.

You’ll be able to decide your own path through the game as you explore “the mysterious and beautiful world of Reveria” and “embark on a journey across time, spanning 1,000 years.”

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time now launches on 21 May 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as we head closer to release.