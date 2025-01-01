A new year is a time of beginnings and hope, and after experiencing the tumbler of 2024, we could all certainly do with some more hope and positivity. To kick off the new year the right way, the GamesHub team is beginning with some bright vibes: a good ol’ rundown of our most anticipated games of 2025.

These are all the games we have the highest hopes for. One that have been in development for some time, or a short time, and are brimming with good-looking worlds, compelling ideas, relatable characters, and more. There’s some sequels on this list, for franchises we love, and other standalone games that have enamoured us with snazzy trailers and first looks.

After a rough year, it’s good to know there’s better things on the horizon. Here’s to hoping these games live up to our expectations, and make the upcoming year brighter and more comforting.

Here’s GamesHub’s most anticipated games of 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Image: Nintendo / Game Freak

It’s been a long time since a new Pokemon game, and there’s a raucous appetite for what’s next. We don’t know a lot about Pokemon Legends: Z-A so far. Nintendo has confirmed only that it’ll feature Lumiose City, and focus on some sort of “urban redevelopment plan” that brings people and Pokemon together – but even that’s enough to get us excited.

Read: Pokemon Legends: Z-A: Everything we know about the upcoming game

More than likely, this game will be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, so there’s every chance we could see it in the first half of 2025. Even if that’s not the case, that doesn’t dampen any of the fervour surrounding it, particularly as its Legends subtitle suggests it will connect to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, one of the absolute best Pokemon games of the modern era. There’s high hopes for this adventure. – Leah J. Williams

The Wolf Among Us 2

Image: Telltale Games

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been my most anticipated game “for the upcoming year” for the last two years – but perhaps the stars will align in 2025, and we’ll finally see this game release. I want it so badly. It’s been a decade of waiting for a sequel. While the vibe around this game doesn’t feel particularly positive, given it’s now been delayed multiple times, and there have been various reports about the status of modern day Telltale Games, hope still remains.

The game’s first trailer was punchy and sick. Since then, we’ve seen screenshots confirming it’s still in development, and not much else. In 2025, we hope to see Telltale Games follow through on its plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2, and that it meets the lofty expectations placed upon it. – Leah J. Williams

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Image: Sandfall Interactive

I was already intrigued by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 after seeing the reveal trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase. The game practically screams, “this is for Steph Panecasio specifically,” from the darkly beautiful premise (destroy the Paintress so that she can never paint death again), to the Belle Époque France-inspired world and overall grittiness, this is one RPG that feels completely made for me.

Then, in October, they revealed the English voice cast. My already-high enthusiasm took a massive leap – Ben Starr! Charlie Cox! Jennifer English! ANDY SERKIS! With a cast like this, I’m seated. Count me down until Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releases in 2025, because I’m well and truly locked in. – Steph Panecasio

Ghost of Yōtei

Image: Sucker Punch

Confession time: I never actually finished my own playthrough of Ghost of Tsushima. I had something even better: the incredible fortune to watch in real-time as my newly retired father made his way through the game. Seeing the enraptured look on his face as he was rolling away from enemies and slicing his way through the gorgeously designed story? That is exactly why I love gaming so much.

Read: Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yōtei launches in 2025

It’s for that reason that I’m extremely excited to lay eyes on Ghost of Yōtei, because despite my best efforts, there have been few games that captured his attention as comprehensively as the first game did. Though we’ve only seen a little slice so far, I have no doubt that Sucker Punch is going to deliver another winner – and as a big Erika Ishii fan, I’m keeping my eyes peeled for every scrap of intel until launch. – Steph Panecasio

Two Point Museum

Screenshot: GamesHub

I love a good management game. So far, Two Point Museum has ticked all of my boxes. Thanks to the Two Point Studios team, I’ve managed to get hands-on with Two Point Museum twice now, and in each instance, I’ve been mightily impressed by its suite of customisation options, and its vast and very different array of museums to build.

Read: Two Point Museum preview – Go on, tap the glass

Like its predecessors, Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, this game is all about decoration and guest management, but there’s some very novel twists in Museum that makes it stand out. For one thing, you’ll be organising nifty “expeditions” for your staff to improve your museum. You’ll also be able to spend as much time as you like decorating your new spaces. For another thing, the game charts a massive number of genres, with early museums including a gothic ghost museum, a prehistoric museum, and a fish people museum / aquarium. After my brief hands-ons, Two Point Museum is absolutely one of my most anticipated games of 2025. – Leah J. Williams

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Image: Kojima Productions

It would be blasphemy to write this list and not include Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, the inevitably wild and ambitious smoothie that Kojima is whipping up for us. While details are still reasonably scant, every frame and screenshot we’ve seen so far just solidifies the expectation that it’s going to get even weirder than the first jaunt – and I’m 100% here for that. More weirdness in 2025!

The hype was also boosted for me personally, thanks to the inclusion of Elle Fanning in the cast list. She’s playing a character named ‘Tomorrow’, which, coincidentally, is exactly when I would like to hear more news about this game. No pressure, Kojima. – Steph Panecasio

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Image: The Chinese Room

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has certainly had a unique journey over the last few years. It was originally set to launch years back, but behind-the-scenes complications saw it delayed multiple times, and eventually changing developers from Hardsuit Labs to The Chinese Room (Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture). At every turn, it seemed to narrowly avoid being cancelled, suggesting there’s still a compelling hook and intrigue at its core that keeps its publisher faithful.

Read: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Everything we know

For those who enjoy vampire media, and particularly the original Bloodlines, there’s every chance Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch in 2025, as the game everyone hopes it will be. While only rare games survive development hell, The Chinese Room helming the “new” version of the game does provide a glimpse of hope. We expect to see much more from this gothic adventure in the coming months. – Leah J. Williams

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Image: Level-5

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is another game that feels like a possible launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 – and it would certainly be appreciated, if that’s the case. Despite being absent for years, the Professor Layton franchise maintains a passionate fanbase, all of whom have high expectations for this upcoming adventure.

Early trailers have suggested this is a grand and ambitious affair, matching the scope of previous Professor Layton games. As a sequel, it will also finally continue the journey of Layton and Luke, rewarding fans for their patience over the years.

For anyone who loves a brain teaser, or just loves layered storytelling, this is one game you’ll want to keep an eye on. Each of the Professor Layton games are absolutely fantastic, and while The New World of Steam has a massive legacy to live up to, there’s certainly every chance this sequel can deliver on its promises. – Leah J. Williams

Monster Hunter Wilds

Image: Capcom

As a known lover of all things freak, Monster Hunter Wilds was always going to be on my most anticipated games list. Give me the wildest, weirdest monsters you’ve got! Give me fangs! Give me claws! Give me too many limbs, or not enough limbs, or the regular amount of limbs, but with spikes and barbs!

As a relative newcomer to the Monster Hunter franchise (with a lot of diehard friends who have been invested since the beginning), I’m very keen to get my hooks into the game and see what this new edition brings to the table. Fortunately I won’t have to wait too long, it seems, so with that I say simply: BRING ON THE FREAKS! – Steph Panecasio

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Image: Level-5

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is the adorable-looking sequel to the original Fantasy Life, a cult classic of the Nintendo 3DS era. While it’s been pushed back a few times now, it does appear that’s to expand its world and potential, which is a positive notion for fans of the franchise.

For those less familiar, this game should certainly be on your most anticipated games list.

In this upcoming adventure, you may take on a variety of careers in a fantasy world (artist, warrior, cook, miner, and so on) and then set about perfecting your craft, while also completing quests, and trundling through a mysterious story about a girl, time travel, and strange lands. From its colourful aesthetic, to its sheer variety of “lives” to experience, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is shaping up to be spectacular. I, for one, can’t wait until this game is finally released. – Leah J. Williams