Fallout TV series breaks records for Amazon’s Prime Video

Fallout has already become the second most-watched TV show on Prime Video.
2 May 2024
Image: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Fallout TV series adaptation has become the second most-watched TV show on Prime Video within its first two weeks, breaking global records for the streaming service. As announced by Amazon, Fallout has now been watched by over 65 million viewers globally, with the UK, France, and Brazil reportedly driving those numbers.

Per Amazon, around 60% of Fallout‘s main audience is international – as in, not based in the United States – with the show reaching the number one spot on Prime Video in 170 of the 240 countries where it launched. It’s now “the most watched title ever on Prime Video among adults 18-34 through its first 16 days” and overall, places just behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a major spin-off adaptation of the popular LOTR franchise.

That’s an impressive achievement for Fallout, given the muted expectations for the series prior to launch. While there was hope it would be a solid adaptation of the popular video game franchise, it’s safe to say not many expected the TV show’s impressive quality, and subsequent explosion in popularity.

Read: Fallout TV series sparks renewed interest in video game franchise

It’s not only set records for Amazon, it’s also inspired a revival of the Fallout video games, and kicked off conversations around the future of the series – including discussions of when the highly-coveted Fallout 5 might land.

All in all, it appears Amazon has a major success story on its hands. The show has already been renewed for a second season, and over the coming months, it’s expected the viewer total will continue to rise. Based on the finale of the first season, we’re likely to see new elements of the gaming franchise debut in this next chapter – and it could very well top the first season, should the source material be inspiration.

Whatever the case, it appears Fallout has a bright future ahead, in both show and video game form. Stay tuned for more news on the second season of Amazon’s adaptation, which is reportedly set to begin filming later in 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.


