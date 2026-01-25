It’s been years since the first real Fable reveal happened, with carefully framed trailers and just the right amount of gossip – mostly concerning the less-than-good-looking main character shown in the clip, but that’s a story for another day.

The new Fable has now finally delivered the kind of developer-led reveal that answers some of the most pressing questions, like what you do in the game, how Albion works this time around, and – perhaps most importantly – why this reboot isn’t just Fable 4, but you know, with prettier grass.

Without spoiling too much, the Fable reveal trailer shows one thing: Playground Games know what they’re doing. The developer diary didn’t just confirm some of the rumored basics, but the whole philosophy of the reboot. It appears that this is a decidedly fresh start in a newly built Albion, open world and all.

It still is Fable, the game seems to be determined to feel like the old trilogy, but only where it counts: the dry British humor, small-town weirdness, and yes, an unreasonable amount of chicken-kicking. Let’s talk about the Fable reveal and why we’re now more convinced than ever that this reboot is precisely what the franchise needed.

What Did the Fable Reveal Actually…Reveal?

So, without further ado, our biggest takeaway – the new Fable isn’t trying to be a guided theme park, so no more narrow pathways without exploration. This is a fully-fledged open-world action RPG, with a story that’s designed around you, rather than just shoving you down a path you perhaps don’t even wanna go down.

On the other hand, the Fable reveal showed us that Playground wants classic Fable, and there are multiple indicators for that. For one, you start as a child yet again, with your heroic powers sparking when you’re still young – the game will then jump you forward into adulthood, so it doesn’t get more Fable than that.

Albion is also being uncovered by you with a personal hook, so much like the first game’s murdered parents, you’re being drawn into the open world with a personal vendetta, which might not win any creativity prizes, but is still one of the most powerful vehicles for an emotional story out there.

The Fable reveal showcase also highlighted three pillars that define the reboot’s moment-to-moment gameplay:

Style-weaving combat : melee, ranged, and magic flow together quickly, with the goal being a fluid “swap on the fly” rhythm rather than hard class lanes.

: melee, ranged, and magic flow together quickly, with the goal being a fluid “swap on the fly” rhythm rather than hard class lanes. A “living population” : Albion is packed with persistent NPCs who have roles, routines, and reactions – the kind of system that makes towns feel like places instead of quest hubs.

: Albion is packed with persistent NPCs who have roles, routines, and reactions – the kind of system that makes towns feel like places instead of quest hubs. Character customization: confirmed, and framed as part of the “be the hero you want” identity. And yes, you can play as male or female – thank the Gods.

What Most Likely Won’t Change in the Fable Reboot

Let’s face it, the name Fable does still carry some weight. So if you loved the original trilogy, even the third entry, the good news is the reboot isn’t entirely rebooting the series’ personality – quite the contrary. The writing, or rather the tone, is still proudly awkward, dry, and yet pretty sharp, so still very British – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Your choices also still matter, and the world and its denizens react to you the way you’d expect from a Fable game. Even within the Fable reveal showcase showed citizens of what we presume to be Bowerstone (which looked fantastic, by the way), calling us chicken chaser – fans of the original probably couldn’t stop smiling at that obvious nostalgic hint.

How the citizens of Albion react to you is an integral part of the customization of Fable, and the opportunities you get, or rather how your reputation follows you around, is one of the most alluring hooks we’ve ever experienced in an RPG. It just feels more natural, and making a name for yourself as a hero of Albion is integrated into the world nicely.

Before you ask: Chickens are still a feature, and the obsession with the feathered “friends” is still very much intact. Fable always rewarded certain nasty behavior concerning chickens, and this iconic part of the game also stays intact. It’s very on brand for a series that always rewarded you for being heroic and ridiculous at the same time. Fabulous!

What We Expect Will Change After Seeing The Fable Reveal

Obviously, a reboot always carries the risk of changing certain aspects of a game some players might have nostalgic feelings for – and it’s a thin line to balance, we don’t envy playground games in that aspect. But at the end of the day, it’s their artistic vision, and you can’t make every player happy; that’s just impossible.

For instance, the original games leaned hard into the whole fairytale/storybook vibe, you know – colorful villages, some exaggerated morality, and a playful ambience, even if the actual theme was pretty dark at times, we have to admit.

Thankfully, the new game still has that typical Fable weirdness, but the presentation itself looks a lot more grounded and…well, let’s call it “fantasy-real” than the older trilogy, with a heavier sense of place and atmosphere – so no more oversized hands and feet, with these iconic blocky and exaggerated heads. A fact we can certainly live with, even if it’s definitely less timeless.

The Fable reveal showed us that the world is still charming, but it’s definitely not as cartoonish as it was before. You have to decide for yourself if it is still the Fable you want and love, but we doubt Playground Games will change anything about that.

A change we can understand, but are kind of bitter about, is how morality is handled in the Fable reboot. At no point in the Fable reveal did we see any horns or a halo, so chances are, this visual representation of your morality got the boot this time around.

Don’t get us wrong, the devs re-emphasized that what you do still matters, but no more visual representation, more on who sees what you do, and how different citizens of Albion interpret your actions. It certainly fits within the recent Zeitgeist of morality being a little more gray, rather than being a slider that varies between good and bad.

You Should Be Excited After the Fable Reveal – We Certainly Are

Reboots live or die based on whether they understand the core and the soul of what made the originals so beloved. And the Fable reveal made one thing abundantly clear: Playground isn’t interested in copying Lionhead’s vision for the game; they are translating Fable’s interesting DNA into a modern RPG, which we can only applaud.

There’s a new Albion, modern combat including stylish finishers, a revamped social system, and a morality setup built solely around your earned reputation, instead of playing into the whole cartoonish visuals thing.

The essentials are still there, the humor still has teeth, and the Fable reveal showed that your choices still have consequences – poke the world to see how it reacts is the name of the game, and we absolutely love it. Too few RPG’s do this nowadays.

If…IF the final game, which we can expect at the end of 2026, delivers on that “living world” promise, Fable could pull off the sickest reboot trick there is: Feeling fresh without losing its bite.

And honestly? This time, that promise isn’t coming from Molyneux, so there’s a good chance it’s actually being kept.