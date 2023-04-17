Capcom reveals launch content for Exoprimal

Capcom has revealed more about the launch of upcoming dinosaur survival game, Exoprimal, including what players can expect from the game’s many modes, collectible cosmetics, customisation, and storyline.

While there was some initial confusion about Exoprimal and its gameplay, compounded by only a select array of survival missions being included in the game’s open beta, it appears the full release of the game will be multi-layered. As detailed by Capcom, a variety of story and survival missions will be available in the game on launch, with some being PvP, some PvE, some co-op, and some demanding five active players.

Here’s what players can expect in the game’s launch content, per Capcom:

Missions without direct combat between players, where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible.

Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal‘s story and the mysteries surrounding Leviathan and parallel worlds.

Story-related missions in Dino Survival.

10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs.

A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base.

Five-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time.

Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customisation of exosuit capabilities.

Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options.

In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit.

In addition, Capcom has promised a variety of post-launch updates for the game, including the release of new exosuit variants that allow specialisation in different equipment (including a burst-fire rifle), as well as seasonal updates introducing ‘more game content’.

The developer has also indicated Exoprimal will cross over with other Capcom titles, likely for new cosmetics and skins.

As the game’s dinosaur floodgates open, we can expect new modes and other features to trickle in, but for now, it does appear to be an experience best suited for those who love online multiplayer challenges working alongside, and against, friends.

You can follow along with all the latest developments as the game heads to release via the Exoprimal website.

Exoprimal launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 14 July 2023. It will also be available on PC and Xbox via Xbox Game Pass on launch.