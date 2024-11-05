Espresso Displays launches new Display 15 and Stand+

Espresso Displays has officially released its Display 15 and Stand+ with a new “accessible price point” designed to make working on-the-go more approachable for anyone who needs it.

The Espresso Display 15 is a lightweight, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD portable screen that functions as a companion for those who enjoy wandering away from a desk during their workday. At around 865 grams and 0.2 inches thin, it’s not superbly heavily or unwieldy, so it can slip into a bag and be taken anywhere.

You just plug it in via a USB-C connection, and you’ve got a secondary screen to work from, regardless of your location. It does suck a bit of power from your laptop, but in practice, it’s not so much you’ll notice.

When GamesHub reviewed the Espresso Display 15 Touch, we noted around a 20% faster drain – but on a new MacBook Air, this still meant 6-8 hours of battery life, with the screen attached. That’s a whole work day, if you need it.

Image: Espresso

As I noted in my review of the Display 15 Touch, you can also hook up Espresso’s portable displays with gaming consoles – the Nintendo Switch hooks up easily, as long as you have a secondary power source.

As noted, the newly-revealed Stand+ is an improvement on its predecessors. This maintains a magnetic attachment for “ergonomic viewing angles” but its core difference is its extendable capability – it can raise the Display 15 above a laptop screen, so you can extend displays upward, or create your own flexible setup. As noted by Espresso, the Stand+ will be compatible with other 13-inch and 15-inch Espresso displays.

Your setup will also be made quicker and easier by a new software feature called “Glide” which detects where your displays are, and removes the need to manually rearrange displays in core settings. Per Espresso, “the user simply pushes their cursor the side of their screen to adjust their display arrangement.” Given how much trouble screen rearrangement normally causes, this particular feature sounds like it’ll be very handy.

Espresso Display 15: Australian price and availability

As announced, the Espresso Display 15 will be priced at the following:

Bundled with Stand+ – AUD $499.00

– AUD $499.00 Stand+ Only – AUD $99.00

The display will be on sale from 5 November 2024, and will start shipping in late November 2024. Those keen will find the Display 15 on the Espresso website, Amazon, and select retail partners.