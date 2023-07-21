News

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers are free on the Epic Games Store

The latest free game offerings on the Epic Games Store come highly recommended.
21 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
The Epic Games Store is currently offering two great, free games for all users with Epic Games accounts – and they’re both worth grabbing before they expire on 28 July 2023.

The first is Murder by Numbers, a Picross detective-adventure starring an actress named Honor Mizrahi who is forced to take on the role of a detective after her boss is murdered in mysterious circumstances. To solve the puzzle and work out exactly what happened, she teams up with a peppy robot named SCOUT, who uses Picross puzzles to identify various objects for interrogation.

After Honor discovers the truth, she sets off on a crime-solving odyssey, helping out a variety of colourful characters, against the backdrop of the film industry in 1990s Los Angeles. Beyond a clever and fun story, Murder by Numbers features an array of great puzzles that’ll keep you scratching for more clues, and uncovering the eventual truth.

Read: The Elder Scrolls Online should live forever

The second free game is another GamesHub favourite – The Elder Scrolls Online. As we’ve covered in the past, The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG that sends you on a variety of quests through the mysterious land of Tamriel, which is populated by dark magic and strange creatures. You can travel this world solo, or spend your time in packs, working to take down towering monsters and conquer a number of evil plots.

Going free on the Epic Games Store is the base version of the game. It lacks all the bells and whistles of its expansions – including multiple new biomes, quests, character classes, abilities, items, and more – but it’s a great introduction to the world of the game, and should provide curious players an avenue to begin their own expansive TESO journey.

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder By Numbers are incredible games, and certainly worthy of picking up for the low, low cost of absolutely free. The games will remain claimable on the Epic Games Store until 28 July 2023 at 1:00 am AEST. After this date, they’ll be replaced by two new free games: Homeworld Remastered Collection, and Severed Steel.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

