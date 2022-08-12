News

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 is free on the Epic Games Store

If you're in the mood for a frantic cooking simulator, look no further than the Epic Games Store.
12 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
cook serve delicious epic games store

Image: Vertigo Gaming

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is certainly a mouth-watering morsel – you can now grab Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! on the storefront at no added cost. Simply claim the game for your library, and you can get cooking immediately.

The Cook, Serve, Delicious franchise is genuinely phenomenal. In this series, you play as a chef opening up their very own restaurant. But while the idea is good in theory, your restaurant quickly devolves into chaos. As in the style of games like Diner Dash and Overcooked, this franchise makes you work for your customer’s satisfaction.

You’ll need to make each meal as quickly as possible, with customers losing patience fast, and lines growing every waking moment. It’s not enough to cook things one at a time – you’ll need several ingredients on the go, keeping an eye on everything to make sure it doesn’t burn, and that your customers don’t get so annoyed they leave.

Read: The 7 best cooking video games, ranked by accuracy

Fail multiple dishes in a row, and you won’t be able to make any progress. Anger too many customers, and you’ll also fail. In Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! it’s all about the art of balance, and finding a firm rhythm for your dishes. With each order comes added challenge, and it’s up to you to track and change your strategies as the going gets tough.

cook serve delicious game
Image: Vertigo Gaming

To be clear: this isn’t a franchise for those who get stressed easily. There’s a lot going on in the game’s menu system, and the action is just as time-depending as Overcooked – only you’re doing the majority of cooking solo, and putting your pride on the line.

There’s a campaign you can follow that gradually increases in difficulty, or you can jump into the game with a frantic local co-op mode. There are hundreds of levels to jump into, with each more difficult to master – but if you do get the hang of the game, you’ll love the high-speed cooking loop.

All we have to say is good luck!

You can now claim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! for free on the Epic Games Store. The offer will last until 19 August 2022, at which time the game will be replaced by the Rumbleverse – Boom Boxer Content Pack.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

