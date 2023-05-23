News

Epic Games MEGA Sale 2023: Best deals roundup

The latest MEGA Sale from Epic is packed with deals on recent PC game releases.
23 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
alan wake remastered epic games store mega sale

Image: Remedy Entertainment

The Epic Games Store is currently hosting the MEGA Sale 2023, which includes steep discounts on a range of PC games, including recent releases like Saints Row, Goat Simulator 3, FIFA 23, Hitman World of Assassination, Tchia, Wild Hearts, Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and a bunch of other titles.

On top of each discount, you’ll also get a 25% off voucher when you log into your Epic Games account, with each subsequent purchase giving you another voucher – meaning you can essentially get an extra 25% off every game on sale, as long as it’s above the AU $14.99 mark.

Take Saints Row – it’s currently priced at AU $36.42 on the Epic Games Store. With the 25% off voucher, you’ll be able to grab it for AU $27.32. FIFA 23 is currently on sale for AU $29.98. With the 25% off discount, you can grab it for AU $22.49.

There are plenty of similar offerings currently available on the Epic Games Store – so if you’re looking for your next adventure, the MEGA Sale 2023 is worth a browse.

Read: Goat Simulator 3 is the ultimate power trip

Here’s a brief highlight reel of games we’d recommend checking out before the MEGA Sale ends on 15 June 2023.

Note: Prices are listed in $AUD (Australian Dollar), and include the 25% off discount voucher from Epic. Check your local Epic Games Store for other regional pricing. Some prices may fluctuate with exchange rates.

  • Alan Wake Remastered – $12.38 ($30.95)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $16.86 ($89.95)
  • Blanc – $15.37 ($22.95)
  • Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator – $26.37 ($43.95)
  • Clash – Artifacts of Chaos – $28.01 ($43.95)
  • Dead Space – $53.97 ($89.95)
  • Deliver Us Mars – $21.58 ($42.95)
  • Demeo – $31.49 ($59.99)
  • FIFA 23 – $22.49 ($99.95)
  • Goat Simulator 3 – $20.45 ($41.95)
  • Gotham Knights – $22.26 ($89.95)
  • Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 ($47.99)
  • Hitman World of Assassination – $40.42 ($97.99)
  • Hi-Fi Rush – $30.34 ($44.95)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $20.99 ($69.95)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $33.73 ($89.95)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $47.71 ($94.95)
  • Rain World – $11.81 ($34.99)
  • Ravenlok – $26.24 ($34.99)
  • Return to Monkey Island – $18.87 ($35.95)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $42.73 ($94.95)
  • Saints Row – $27.32 ($80.95)
  • SEASON: A letter to the future – $19.68 ($34.99)
  • Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – $38.99 ($64.99)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – $27.20 ($54.95)
  • Returnal – $56.97 ($94.95)
  • Tchia – $22.47 ($39.95)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol – $15.57 ($25.95)
  • Wild Hearts – $52.47 ($99.95)

You can browse the entire Epic MEGA Sale 2023 catalogue on the Epic Games Store.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

