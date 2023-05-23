Epic Games MEGA Sale 2023: Best deals roundup

The Epic Games Store is currently hosting the MEGA Sale 2023, which includes steep discounts on a range of PC games, including recent releases like Saints Row, Goat Simulator 3, FIFA 23, Hitman World of Assassination, Tchia, Wild Hearts, Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and a bunch of other titles.

On top of each discount, you’ll also get a 25% off voucher when you log into your Epic Games account, with each subsequent purchase giving you another voucher – meaning you can essentially get an extra 25% off every game on sale, as long as it’s above the AU $14.99 mark.

Take Saints Row – it’s currently priced at AU $36.42 on the Epic Games Store. With the 25% off voucher, you’ll be able to grab it for AU $27.32. FIFA 23 is currently on sale for AU $29.98. With the 25% off discount, you can grab it for AU $22.49.

There are plenty of similar offerings currently available on the Epic Games Store – so if you’re looking for your next adventure, the MEGA Sale 2023 is worth a browse.

Here’s a brief highlight reel of games we’d recommend checking out before the MEGA Sale ends on 15 June 2023.

Note: Prices are listed in $AUD (Australian Dollar), and include the 25% off discount voucher from Epic. Check your local Epic Games Store for other regional pricing. Some prices may fluctuate with exchange rates.

Alan Wake Remastered – $12.38 ( $30.95 )

( ) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $16.86 ( $89.95 )

( ) Blanc – $15.37 ( $22.95 )

( ) Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator – $26.37 ( $43.95 )

( ) Clash – Artifacts of Chaos – $28.01 ( $43.95 )

( ) Dead Space – $53.97 ( $89.95 )

( ) Deliver Us Mars – $21.58 ( $42.95 )

( ) Demeo – $31.49 ( $59.99 )

( ) FIFA 23 – $22.49 ( $99.95 )

( ) Goat Simulator 3 – $20.45 ( $41.95 )

( ) Gotham Knights – $22.26 ( $89.95 )

( ) Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 ( $47.99 )

( ) Hitman World of Assassination – $40.42 ( $97.9 9)

( 9) Hi-Fi Rush – $30.34 ( $44.95 )

( ) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $20.99 ( $69.95 )

( ) Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $33.73 ( $89.95 )

( ) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $47.71 ( $94.95 )

( ) Rain World – $11.81 ( $34.99 )

( ) Ravenlok – $26.24 ( $34.99 )

( ) Return to Monkey Island – $18.87 ( $35.95 )

( ) Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $42.73 ( $94.95 )

( ) Saints Row – $27.32 ( $80.95 )

( ) SEASON: A letter to the future – $19.68 ( $34.99 )

( ) Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – $38.99 ( $64.99 )

( ) SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – $27.20 ( $54.95 )

( ) Returnal – $56.97 ( $94.95 )

( ) Tchia – $22.47 ( $39.95 )

( ) The Case of the Golden Idol – $15.57 ( $25.95 )

( ) Wild Hearts – $52.47 ( $99.95 )

You can browse the entire Epic MEGA Sale 2023 catalogue on the Epic Games Store.