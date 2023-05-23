Epic Games MEGA Sale 2023: Best deals roundup

The Epic Games Store is currently hosting the MEGA Sale 2023, which includes steep discounts on a range of PC games, including recent releases like Saints Row, Goat Simulator 3, FIFA 23, Hitman World of Assassination, Tchia, Wild Hearts, Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and a bunch of other titles.
On top of each discount, you’ll also get a 25% off voucher when you log into your Epic Games account, with each subsequent purchase giving you another voucher – meaning you can essentially get an extra 25% off every game on sale, as long as it’s above the AU $14.99 mark.
Take Saints Row – it’s currently priced at AU $36.42 on the Epic Games Store. With the 25% off voucher, you’ll be able to grab it for AU $27.32. FIFA 23 is currently on sale for AU $29.98. With the 25% off discount, you can grab it for AU $22.49.
There are plenty of similar offerings currently available on the Epic Games Store – so if you’re looking for your next adventure, the MEGA Sale 2023 is worth a browse.
Read: Goat Simulator 3 is the ultimate power trip
Here’s a brief highlight reel of games we’d recommend checking out before the MEGA Sale ends on 15 June 2023.
Note: Prices are listed in $AUD (Australian Dollar), and include the 25% off discount voucher from Epic. Check your local Epic Games Store for other regional pricing. Some prices may fluctuate with exchange rates.
- Alan Wake Remastered – $12.38 (
$30.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $16.86 (
$89.95)
- Blanc – $15.37 (
$22.95)
- Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator – $26.37 (
$43.95)
- Clash – Artifacts of Chaos – $28.01 (
$43.95)
- Dead Space – $53.97 (
$89.95)
- Deliver Us Mars – $21.58 (
$42.95)
- Demeo – $31.49 (
$59.99)
- FIFA 23 – $22.49 (
$99.95)
- Goat Simulator 3 – $20.45 (
$41.95)
- Gotham Knights – $22.26 (
$89.95)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 (
$47.99)
- Hitman World of Assassination – $40.42 (
$97.99)
- Hi-Fi Rush – $30.34 (
$44.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $20.99 (
$69.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $33.73 (
$89.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $47.71 (
$94.95)
- Rain World – $11.81 (
$34.99)
- Ravenlok – $26.24 (
$34.99)
- Return to Monkey Island – $18.87 (
$35.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $42.73 (
$94.95)
- Saints Row – $27.32 (
$80.95)
- SEASON: A letter to the future – $19.68 (
$34.99)
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – $38.99 (
$64.99)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – $27.20 (
$54.95)
- Returnal – $56.97 (
$94.95)
- Tchia – $22.47 (
$39.95)
- The Case of the Golden Idol – $15.57 (
$25.95)
- Wild Hearts – $52.47 (
$99.95)
You can browse the entire Epic MEGA Sale 2023 catalogue on the Epic Games Store.