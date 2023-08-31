The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially in early development

The Elder Scrolls 6 has officially entered early development, according to Pete Hines, Bethesda Softworks head of publishing. Speaking to Vandal, Hines recently confirmed pre-production on the long-awaited sequel had wrapped up, with the incoming release of Starfield likely freeing up developers to continue work on their next major project.

While he made clear that Starfield had been the highest priority for the studio over the last few years, he also indicated work on The Elder Scrolls 6 is now ramping up.

‘Starfield is our focus for now, and it’s going to remain our priority for a while before we talk about anything else,’ Hines reportedly told Vandal, per translation from ResetEra user, Shoot. When pressed, Hines confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6‘s ‘early development’ status, and the conclusion of its pre-production phase.

Ahead of the launch of Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6 has been a major topic of conversation – particularly given it was announced alongside Starfield at E3 2018. It’s been five long years since its initial announcement, with barely any word about the adventure.

Recently, Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, expressed regret over announcing the game so early – as while it sparked much excitement from fans, it’s also led to incredibly high expectations, and a whole lot of impatience. It has, in some manner, also overshadowed the upcoming launch of Starfield, as fans question why it’s been so long since any fresh news or updates.

‘I have asked myself that a lot,’ Howard recently said, in response to whether he felt regret over the Elder Scrolls 6 announcement. ‘I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.’

For now, it appears the journey to Elder Scrolls 6 is firmly underway – but we’ll all have to stay patient to see where the road leads. The next major Bethesda Game Studios title, Starfield, launches on 6 September 2023.