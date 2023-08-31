News

 > News > Game Development

The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially in early development

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced at E3 2018.
31 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
elder scrolls 6 full development

Game Development

Image: Bethesda / ZeniMax

Share Icon

The Elder Scrolls 6 has officially entered early development, according to Pete Hines, Bethesda Softworks head of publishing. Speaking to Vandal, Hines recently confirmed pre-production on the long-awaited sequel had wrapped up, with the incoming release of Starfield likely freeing up developers to continue work on their next major project.

While he made clear that Starfield had been the highest priority for the studio over the last few years, he also indicated work on The Elder Scrolls 6 is now ramping up.

Starfield is our focus for now, and it’s going to remain our priority for a while before we talk about anything else,’ Hines reportedly told Vandal, per translation from ResetEra user, Shoot. When pressed, Hines confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6‘s ‘early development’ status, and the conclusion of its pre-production phase.

Read: Free Starfield Launch Event Happening in Australia, Hosted by Bethesda

Ahead of the launch of Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6 has been a major topic of conversation – particularly given it was announced alongside Starfield at E3 2018. It’s been five long years since its initial announcement, with barely any word about the adventure.

Recently, Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, expressed regret over announcing the game so early – as while it sparked much excitement from fans, it’s also led to incredibly high expectations, and a whole lot of impatience. It has, in some manner, also overshadowed the upcoming launch of Starfield, as fans question why it’s been so long since any fresh news or updates.

‘I have asked myself that a lot,’ Howard recently said, in response to whether he felt regret over the Elder Scrolls 6 announcement. ‘I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.’

For now, it appears the journey to Elder Scrolls 6 is firmly underway – but we’ll all have to stay patient to see where the road leads. The next major Bethesda Game Studios title, Starfield, launches on 6 September 2023.

08/31/2023 03:38 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

New game from Untitled Goose Game team to be published by Panic

House House has promised something 'totally different' for its next adventure.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation Plus price increase
?>
News

PS Plus gets worldwide price increase in September

The PS Plus price increase is reportedly being implemented to ensure Sony can 'continue bringing high-quality games' to the service.

Leah J. Williams
Disney Dreamlight Valley physical release
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a physical release

Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition includes a range of physical and in-game goodies.

Leah J. Williams
suikoden game
?>
News

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster delayed out of 2023

Konami has announced a significant delay for quality and performance improvements.

Leah J. Williams
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct - How and When To Watch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be revealed in full when the latest Nintendo Direct showcase airs.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login