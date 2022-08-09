News

Elden Ring was the most viewed game launch on Youtube

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring takes the top spot as the most popular game launch in terms of views on YouTube content
9 Aug 2022
Julian Lee
elden ring survival mode

Image: FromSoftware

According to a new report by the ubiquitous video platform YouTube, Elden Ring was one of the biggest video game launches in the platform’s history, with content created about the game ringing in 3.4 billion views within the first 60 days of its launch.

As seen in an infographic created by the company, Elden Ring outperformed titles such as Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, which follow in second and third place respectively. But even with those two games combined, their launch numbers of 1.9 billion and 1.4 billion views respectively still can’t stand up to the viewership Elden Ring content attracted.

Elden Ring’s most viewed launch videos came from ‘a broad range of categories and creators,’ according to YouTube. The company reports that the most popular video garnered 6.2 million views, courtesy of content creator CoryxKenshin, who has tens of millions of subscribers. The second most popular was a video by AshesWolf, a YouTuber with a relatively smaller following of a hundred thousand subscribers.

Receiving a special mention is Elden Ring icon, ‘Let Me Solo Her’, who received 25 million views on videos related to the personality alone – they even have their own music video. Let Me Solo Her, known as Klein Tsuboi online, rose to fame through the game’s multiplayer ‘summon’ mechanic, showing up in other players’ games to beat one of, if not the hardest bosses in the game. Tsuboi makes good on their eponymous promise – doing so alone, with nothing but a loincloth, two katanas and a pot over their head.

But a music video isn’t all this community figure got – the player behind the character received official recognition from Elden Ring developers with a range of goodies, including a congratulatory note and a replica sword.

Read: Elden Ring player ‘Let Me Solo Her’ rewarded sword from Bandai Namco 

Beyond that, YouTube also showcased the most popular bosses and character classes by video upload. Elden Ring boss Malenia, the aforementioned Let Me Solo Her’s nemesis, took second place to Margit – a relatively early boss. The Samurai and Hero character classes seemed to be the most featured, while the challenging starting class that disadvantages players, the wretch, follows in third.

With Elden Ring still at the centre of attention months after its release, perhaps the best is still yet to come – game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has assured that the game will receive future content updates.

Julian Lee

Julian is GamesHub's editorial intern. He's wildly passionate about all forms of art, especially writing, video games and writing for video games. He's had a controller and/or a keyboard in his hands for as long as he can remember.

