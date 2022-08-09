Elden Ring was the most viewed game launch on Youtube

According to a new report by the ubiquitous video platform YouTube, Elden Ring was one of the biggest video game launches in the platform’s history, with content created about the game ringing in 3.4 billion views within the first 60 days of its launch.

Gather ‘round Tarnished! Let’s look at the breakdown of how Elden Ring garnered 3.4 billion video views in 60 days, making it one of the biggest launches ever on YouTube ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/252qjZsmOv — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) August 2, 2022

As seen in an infographic created by the company, Elden Ring outperformed titles such as Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, which follow in second and third place respectively. But even with those two games combined, their launch numbers of 1.9 billion and 1.4 billion views respectively still can’t stand up to the viewership Elden Ring content attracted.

Elden Ring’s most viewed launch videos came from ‘a broad range of categories and creators,’ according to YouTube. The company reports that the most popular video garnered 6.2 million views, courtesy of content creator CoryxKenshin, who has tens of millions of subscribers. The second most popular was a video by AshesWolf, a YouTuber with a relatively smaller following of a hundred thousand subscribers.

Receiving a special mention is Elden Ring icon, ‘Let Me Solo Her’, who received 25 million views on videos related to the personality alone – they even have their own music video. Let Me Solo Her, known as Klein Tsuboi online, rose to fame through the game’s multiplayer ‘summon’ mechanic, showing up in other players’ games to beat one of, if not the hardest bosses in the game. Tsuboi makes good on their eponymous promise – doing so alone, with nothing but a loincloth, two katanas and a pot over their head.

But a music video isn’t all this community figure got – the player behind the character received official recognition from Elden Ring developers with a range of goodies, including a congratulatory note and a replica sword.

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — KleinTsuboi (Let me solo her) (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022

Beyond that, YouTube also showcased the most popular bosses and character classes by video upload. Elden Ring boss Malenia, the aforementioned Let Me Solo Her’s nemesis, took second place to Margit – a relatively early boss. The Samurai and Hero character classes seemed to be the most featured, while the challenging starting class that disadvantages players, the wretch, follows in third.

With Elden Ring still at the centre of attention months after its release, perhaps the best is still yet to come – game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has assured that the game will receive future content updates.