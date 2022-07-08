News

 > Culture

Elden Ring player ‘Let Me Solo Her’ rewarded sword from Bandai Namco

Let Me Solo Her recently hit a major milestone when they defeat Elden Ring boss Malenia for the 1,000th time.
8 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
elden ring let me solo her reward

Culture

Image: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware

Share Icon

Elden Ring player ‘Let Me Solo Her’ (aka Klein Tsuboi) rose to fame in the early stages of the game’s launch due to their immense prowess in defeating Malenia, a particularly vicious boss that many players required help with. Using the game’s co-op system, Let Me Solo Her frequently jumped into games and helped players advance by taking down every obstacle in their path on their lonesome.

Recently, the player hit a major milestone, having taken down Malenia 1,000 times despite appearing as a naked man wearing a pot on his head. In reward for this achievement, Bandai Namco has now officially recognised Tsuboi with the gift of a replica sword, art carving, and dedicated message.

‘I can still remember my first experience with the Soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Ludex Gundyr in Dark Souls 3,’ Tsuboi wrote of the gift. ‘I’m glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I’ve ever seen in a game, and I’m proud to be a part of it.’

Read: Elden Ring is made more approachable by its community

As some have pointed out, this is the standard influencer pack shared at launch with keen Elden Ring players – but the personalisation here makes all the difference.

‘Congratulations on your great accomplishment!’ the Bandai Namco team wrote. Alongside this message, an illustration of Let Me Solo Her (the diaper-wearing character) was included, posing triumphantly. It’s a lovely form of recognition for the player’s efforts, and for all the fellow Tarnished they’ve helped out over the last few months.

Tsuboi has risen to become a legend in the fan community for the game, and one who’s actively helping to make the action more accessible for those who struggle with difficult bosses and tight controls. Even if you’ve never benefited from Let Me Solo Her’s expertise, you’ve likely felt their impact on the game and its community.

This wonderfully shiny prize is well-deserved, and symbolic of their much-appreciated contributions.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
crisis core final fantasy 7 reunion
?>
News

Everything new we've learned about Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to launch in late 2022.

Leah J. Williams
klifur game
?>
News

You need to play Klifur, the wacky rock climbing game

Klifur uses wacky physics to create minimalist puzzles filled with flailing limbs.

Leah J. Williams
e3 2022 cancelled
?>
News

ReedPop, global PAX organiser, has taken over E3 2023

ReedPop is known for holding successful PAX gaming events around the world.

Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings gollum
?>
News

Everything major announced at Nacon Connect 2022

Nacon Connect 2022 spotlighted a number of upcoming video games, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and RoboCop: Rogue…

Leah J. Williams
wayward strand game
?>
News

Wayward Strand delayed to September due to anti-crunch policy

Wayward Strand has been delayed to avoid crunch, and to ensure all team members get the appropriate time to focus…

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login