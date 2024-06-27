Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree should now be slightly easier

Since Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree released, it’s been plagued by criticism over its difficulty. Many players have found its early stages are impossibly difficult, rather than simply challenging, leading to waves of review-bombing, and calls for changes to make the game more approachable.

Initially, FromSoftware’s approach was to provide guides for players, and suggesting ways they could knuckle their way through enemies with a more careful approach. Now, after a week of discourse, the developer has provided another olive branch, in the form of a “calibration update.”

Per the latest Elden Ring patch notes, this update will improve the Scadutree Blessing – players will gain greater attack power while under its influence, and will take less damage. Here’s the specific buffs, as detailed by FromSoftware:

“Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Scadutree Blessing have been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.

The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.”

Read: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC – Review Roundup

The update aims to introduce greater balance in Shadow of the Erdtree – and while it isn’t a massive leap to overcome the game’s difficulty, it may be enough of a tweak to help struggling players through the early stages of the DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to get visual improvements

As well as addressing difficulty concerns, FromSoftware is also tackling complaints about the DLC’s graphics in its latest update. For players who are experiencing issues with raytracing – screen flickering or unstable framerates – it appears a fix is on the way.

In the meantime, FromSoftware has issued the following temporary solution: “If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.”

Stay tuned to the Bandai Namco website for future updates.