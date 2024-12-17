Elden Ring has reportedly sold over 28.6 million copies as of September 2024, making it FromSoftware’s most successful game ever, and setting new records for Bandai Namco Entertainment. The news arrives courtesy of reporter Stealth40K, who also noted a 3.6 million unit increase in game sales over a 3 month period (July to September 2024), likely driven by the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

As added by reporter Daniel Ahmad, this statistic means Elden Ring has outsold the entire Dark Souls franchise singlehandedly, based on statistics from 2022.

When you consider this strong sales success, the imminent arrival of Elden Ring Nightreign starts to make a lot more sense. As announced at The Game Awards 2024, this upcoming co-op spin-off will take the Elden Ring formula and turn it into something new, as players will journey together across The Lands Between.

Since 2022, Elden Ring‘s popularity has advanced rapidly, driven by positive word of mouth and a raft of year-end accolades that roundly praised its exploration, gameplay systems, and combat. It was Game of the Year in many publications, and rightfully so. It’s also enjoyed a surprising longevity, which has become rarer in the fast-moving modern games industry.

Over two years on, we’re still talking about Elden Ring – and FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment continue to provide reasons for that. First, it was Shadow of the Erdtree. Now, the conversation has refocussed on Nightreign, the impending Elden Ring spin-off.

What is Elden Ring Nightreign?

Per Bandai Namco, Elden Ring Nightreign will be a new frontier for the franchise, expanding its co-op elements so that players can travel together in a more meaningful, useful way, tackling bosses in tandem, rather than by using summons.

“Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide.”

The game is described as a “condensed action RPG” where players will “never experience the same journey twice” as enemies and rewards will constantly shift around, creating new challenges in every session.

Even with Elden Ring Nightreign taking a different path to its predecessor, it has great potential. And given the sales success of Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, we can assume there will be plenty of enthusiasm for this game on launch. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming title.